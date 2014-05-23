(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, May 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Groupama
S.A.'s EUR1.1bn
undated subordinated notes a final 'BB' rating, following
receipt of final
documentation which conforms with information previously
received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The bond's rating is notched down two levels from Groupama
S.A.'s 'BBB-'
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR), in line with Fitch's
criteria. The
proceed of the issue will be used in priority to redeem existing
debt. The
proposed issue has no maturity but a first call date in May
2024. The securities
will pay a 6.375% fixed annual coupon for 10 years. The notes
are subordinated
to senior creditors and senior to deeply subordinated notes. The
company has the
option to defer coupon payments on a cumulative basis if the
regulatory solvency
margin ratio falls below 100% or if the regulator deems it
necessary in view of
its assessment of the financial condition of the group with
applicable
supervisory regulations.
According to the terms and conditions, the new bond qualifies
for 50% perpetual
subordinated debt limit under Solvency 1 and is expected to be
grandfathered as
restricted Tier 1 capital under Solvency 2. Under Fitch's
methodology, this
instrument will classify as 100% capital within Fitch's
risk-based capital
assessment and will classify as 100% debt in Fitch's financial
leverage
calculations. Groupama S.A.'s financial leverage ratio is
expected to remain
within a range that is compatible with the group's current
rating.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The debt rating is subject to the same rating factors that might
affect Groupama
S.A.'s rating. Key rating triggers that could result in an
upgrade include a
sustained improvement in profitability, with annual net income
above EUR200m on
average over the cycle, together with no material deterioration
in solvency or
financial leverage from current levels.
Groupama S.A.'s other ratings, which are unaffected by today's
action, are as
follows:
Insurer Financial Strength: 'BBB'; Outlook Positive
Long-term IDR: 'BBB-'; Outlook Positive
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Marc-Philippe Juilliard
Senior Director
+33 1 44 29 91 37
Fitch Ratings S.A.S.
60 rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Amelie Hibos
Analyst
+33 1 44 29 91 78
Committee Chairperson
Federico Faccio
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1394
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 13
November 2013, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.