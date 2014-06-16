(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, June 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings assigns an 'AA-' rating
to The Guardian
Life Insurance Company of America's (Guardian) new offering of
$450 million
4.875% surplus notes due 2064. Existing ratings assigned to
Guardian and its
affiliates are unaffected by this issuance. The Rating Outlook
is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings are equivalent to the ratings assigned to Guardian's
existing
surplus notes and reflect standard notching based on Fitch's
criteria. Surplus
notes are subordinate in right of payment to both policyholder
and senior debt
obligations of the insurance company. Consistent with current
outstanding
surplus notes, interest and principal payments on new surplus
notes are subject
to prior approval by the New York State Insurance Department.
Guardian's very strong 'AA+' Insurer Financial Strength ratings
continue to
reflect exceptionally strong balance sheet fundamentals, stable
operating
results, and a favorable operating profile. The Stable Outlook
is driven by
Fitch's expectations of continued sustainable solid operating
and investment
performance for 2014, supported by conservative product and
distribution
profiles. Fitch believes that the pressure on profitability and
capital driven
by an extended low interest rate scenario and future investment
losses is
manageable in the context of the company's capital position and
liability
profile.
Guardian's very strong balance sheet fundamentals include
extremely strong
risk-based capitalization, low leverage, and a stable liability
profile. The
extremely strong capitalization and quality of capital are key
factors
supporting the rating. Fitch estimates Guardian's risk-based
capital (RBC) ratio
to be 499% at March 31, 2014. Total adjusted capital (TAC)
increased 1.6% to
$6.2 billion at March 31, 2014 from $6.1 billion at year-end
2013.
Financial leverage (surplus notes in relation to TAC) is
expected to increase to
approximately 13% from 7% as of Dec. 31, 2013. The total
financing and
commitments (TFC) ratio remains very low at 0.1x.
Guardian's recent operating performance has remained relatively
stable and in
line with rating expectations. Reported statutory operating
return (after taxes
and policyholder dividends) on TAC is in the 4% - 7% range,
consistent with peer
mutual companies and reasonable given the company's mix of
business. Fitch also
notes that Guardian has significant flexibility to adjust
policyholder dividends
should experience warrant.
Debt servicing capabilities are very strong, as seen in fixed
charge coverage at
17x for 2013. Fitch expects interest coverage to remain strong
at above 12x for
2014 and approximately 10x on a run-rate basis.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating drivers that could lead to a downgrade include a
significant decline
in TAC or an RBC ratio below 400%; statutory financial leverage
above 15%; GAAP
interest coverage below 7x; a deterioration in disability claims
experience
causing a significant operating or capital loss; and/or
regulatory or tax law
changes that hurt the company's position in its primary whole
life market.
Given that Guardian already has a rating in the second-highest
category, Fitch
does not anticipate an upgrade at this time.
Fitch assigns the following rating:
The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America
--$450 million surplus notes 4.875% due June 19, 2064 at 'AA-'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
R. Andrew Davidson, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3144
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Douglas Meyer, CFA
Managing Director
+1-312-368-2061
Committee Chairperson
Brian C. Schneider
Senior Director
+1-312-606-2321
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Insurance Rating Methodology', Nov. 13, 2013.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
