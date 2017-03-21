(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, March 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Guorui
Properties Limited's (B/Stable) USD300 million 7% senior notes
due 2020 a final
'B' rating and Recovery Rating of 'RR4'.
The assignment of the final rating follows the receipt of
documents conforming
to information already received. The final rating is in line
with the expected
rating assigned on 7 March 2017.
The notes are rated at the same level as Guorui's senior
unsecured rating
because they represent its direct and senior unsecured
obligations. Guorui's
rating is supported by a healthy EBITDA margin, stable
investment-property
rental income and a quality landbank that is large enough to
support sustained
improvement in its contracted sales. However, the rating is
constrained by its
high leverage, as measured by net debt/adjusted inventory, of
55.1% at end-1H16,
and Fitch estimates leverage will hover at around 60% in the
next 18 months.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Small to Mid-Sized Developer: Fitch expects Guorui to be able to
expand to
contracted sales of more than CNY15 billion in the next 18
months. The company
had CNY11.1 billion in contracted sales in 2016 from projects in
eight cities,
compared with CNY6.2 billion in 2014, after new projects helped
diversify its
sources of sales. It has a landbank of 7.7 million square metres
(sq m), of
which just 1.6 million sq m was under construction at end-June
2016.
However, the company is still concentrated geographically, with
four cities -
Langfang, Shenyang, Beijing and Haikou - accounting for about
60% of its total
sellable resources. This constrains the rating on the company.
Landbanking Drives High Leverage: Guorui started to acquire new
sites
aggressively in 2015. The land premium paid amounted to 79% and
69% of total
contracted sales in 2015 and 2016, respectively. The debt-funded
expansion drove
a jump in total debt to CNY16.5 billion at end- June 2016, from
CNY10.8 billion
at end-2014, pushing leverage up to 55.1%, from 44.2%, over the
same period.
Fitch expects Guorui's aggressive landbanking strategy to keep
its operating
cash flow negative and drive leverage higher to around 60%.
However, the company
does have the capacity to deleverage, as it has accumulated a
sufficiently large
landbank and has a modest growth target.
Healthy Margin: Fitch expects Guorui to be able to maintain a
gross profit
margin close to 30% over next 24 months. Its EBITDA margin of
above 30%
historically is higher than that of most of its peers in the
same rating
category. Guorui's margins are likely to be sustainable because
of its low land
cost - the average unit cost of its landbank was CNY2,600 per sq
m at end-June
2016. Guorui has been able to keep land cost low at between
20%-30% of its
average selling prices because it establishes sound
relationships with local
government and acquires land at lower cost through participation
in primary land
development. In addition, it had 7.7 million sq m of land
reserve in Beijing,
Shantou and Chaozhou for primary development and urban
redevelopment projects as
at end-June 2016.
Stronger Rental Income: Guorui holds seven investment properties
with total
gross floor area of about 800,000 sq m, which generated CNY280
million in rental
income in 2015. The company's two properties in Beijing
accounted for more than
90% of its investment-property rental income. We expect Beijing
Glory City's
rental income to remain stable in 2017 given its prime location
within the
Second Ring Road in the capital. The new Hademen Center, located
one kilometre
from the landmark Tiananmen Square in Beijing, started to
generate rental income
from 2H16 and the company expects it will contribute CNY400
million of rental
income a year. Guorui also expects the South Levee Bay in Foshan
in southern
China to start contributing CNY100 million in rental income in
2017.
Fitch expects the company's recurring EBITDA/gross interest
coverage to reach
0.2x in 2016 and gradually improve to around 0.3x in the next 24
months due to
expansion of the investment-property portfolio and lower funding
cost.
Improving Capital Structure: Guorui has been optimising its
capital structure
since 2014 by diversifying funding channels and lowering
effective borrowing
costs. Fitch estimates the company's funding cost fell to 6.5%
in 2016, from
7.2% in 2015. The company repaid most of its trust loans that
had higher
interest costs and issued longer-tenor onshore bonds at lower
rates. The US
dollar bonds will mark the company's debut in the offshore bond
market and help
to further diversify its funding channels.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Guorui
include:
- Contracted sales of CNY14-18 billion during 2017-2019.
- Land premium/contracted sales still high at 60% in 2017, but
gradually falling
to 30% in 2019.
- Land replenishment ratio (land acquisition gross floor
area/contracted sales
gross floor area) at 1.0x in 2017 and gradually falling to 0.5x
in 2019 (2016:
1.1x).
- Cash collection ratio remaining healthy at 83%-90% during
2017-2019 (2016:
80%).
- Funding cost for new borrowing of around 6%.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Developments that may, individually or collectively,
lead to positive
rating action include:
- Contracted sales sustained above CNY10 billion.
- Net debt/adjusted inventory sustained below 50% (1H16: 55.1%).
- EBITDA margin sustained above 30% (1H16: 35.6%).
- Contracted sales/gross debt sustained above 0.6x (1H16: 0.6x).
Negative: Developments that may, individually or collectively,
lead to negative
rating action include:
- Net debt/adjusted inventory sustained above 60%.
- EBITDA margin sustained below 25%.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Vicki Shen
Director
+852 2263 9918
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
19/F Man Yee Building
68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Laura Long
Analyst
+86 21 5097 3019
Committee Chairperson
Su Aik Lim
Senior Director
+852 2263 9914
Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 7 March 2017
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
