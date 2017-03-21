(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, March 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Guorui Properties Limited's (B/Stable) USD300 million 7% senior notes due 2020 a final 'B' rating and Recovery Rating of 'RR4'. The assignment of the final rating follows the receipt of documents conforming to information already received. The final rating is in line with the expected rating assigned on 7 March 2017. The notes are rated at the same level as Guorui's senior unsecured rating because they represent its direct and senior unsecured obligations. Guorui's rating is supported by a healthy EBITDA margin, stable investment-property rental income and a quality landbank that is large enough to support sustained improvement in its contracted sales. However, the rating is constrained by its high leverage, as measured by net debt/adjusted inventory, of 55.1% at end-1H16, and Fitch estimates leverage will hover at around 60% in the next 18 months. KEY RATING DRIVERS Small to Mid-Sized Developer: Fitch expects Guorui to be able to expand to contracted sales of more than CNY15 billion in the next 18 months. The company had CNY11.1 billion in contracted sales in 2016 from projects in eight cities, compared with CNY6.2 billion in 2014, after new projects helped diversify its sources of sales. It has a landbank of 7.7 million square metres (sq m), of which just 1.6 million sq m was under construction at end-June 2016. However, the company is still concentrated geographically, with four cities - Langfang, Shenyang, Beijing and Haikou - accounting for about 60% of its total sellable resources. This constrains the rating on the company. Landbanking Drives High Leverage: Guorui started to acquire new sites aggressively in 2015. The land premium paid amounted to 79% and 69% of total contracted sales in 2015 and 2016, respectively. The debt-funded expansion drove a jump in total debt to CNY16.5 billion at end- June 2016, from CNY10.8 billion at end-2014, pushing leverage up to 55.1%, from 44.2%, over the same period. Fitch expects Guorui's aggressive landbanking strategy to keep its operating cash flow negative and drive leverage higher to around 60%. However, the company does have the capacity to deleverage, as it has accumulated a sufficiently large landbank and has a modest growth target. Healthy Margin: Fitch expects Guorui to be able to maintain a gross profit margin close to 30% over next 24 months. Its EBITDA margin of above 30% historically is higher than that of most of its peers in the same rating category. Guorui's margins are likely to be sustainable because of its low land cost - the average unit cost of its landbank was CNY2,600 per sq m at end-June 2016. Guorui has been able to keep land cost low at between 20%-30% of its average selling prices because it establishes sound relationships with local government and acquires land at lower cost through participation in primary land development. In addition, it had 7.7 million sq m of land reserve in Beijing, Shantou and Chaozhou for primary development and urban redevelopment projects as at end-June 2016. Stronger Rental Income: Guorui holds seven investment properties with total gross floor area of about 800,000 sq m, which generated CNY280 million in rental income in 2015. The company's two properties in Beijing accounted for more than 90% of its investment-property rental income. We expect Beijing Glory City's rental income to remain stable in 2017 given its prime location within the Second Ring Road in the capital. The new Hademen Center, located one kilometre from the landmark Tiananmen Square in Beijing, started to generate rental income from 2H16 and the company expects it will contribute CNY400 million of rental income a year. Guorui also expects the South Levee Bay in Foshan in southern China to start contributing CNY100 million in rental income in 2017. Fitch expects the company's recurring EBITDA/gross interest coverage to reach 0.2x in 2016 and gradually improve to around 0.3x in the next 24 months due to expansion of the investment-property portfolio and lower funding cost. Improving Capital Structure: Guorui has been optimising its capital structure since 2014 by diversifying funding channels and lowering effective borrowing costs. Fitch estimates the company's funding cost fell to 6.5% in 2016, from 7.2% in 2015. The company repaid most of its trust loans that had higher interest costs and issued longer-tenor onshore bonds at lower rates. The US dollar bonds will mark the company's debut in the offshore bond market and help to further diversify its funding channels. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Guorui include: - Contracted sales of CNY14-18 billion during 2017-2019. - Land premium/contracted sales still high at 60% in 2017, but gradually falling to 30% in 2019. - Land replenishment ratio (land acquisition gross floor area/contracted sales gross floor area) at 1.0x in 2017 and gradually falling to 0.5x in 2019 (2016: 1.1x). - Cash collection ratio remaining healthy at 83%-90% during 2017-2019 (2016: 80%). - Funding cost for new borrowing of around 6%. RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive: Developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: - Contracted sales sustained above CNY10 billion. - Net debt/adjusted inventory sustained below 50% (1H16: 55.1%). - EBITDA margin sustained above 30% (1H16: 35.6%). - Contracted sales/gross debt sustained above 0.6x (1H16: 0.6x). Negative: Developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - Net debt/adjusted inventory sustained above 60%. - EBITDA margin sustained below 25%. Contact: Primary Analyst Vicki Shen Director +852 2263 9918 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19/F Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Laura Long Analyst +86 21 5097 3019 Committee Chairperson Su Aik Lim Senior Director +852 2263 9914 Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 7 March 2017 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates - Effective from 27 September 2016 to 10 March 2017 (pub. 27 Sep 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1020838 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001