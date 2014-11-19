(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
COLOMBO/HONG KONG, November 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Lanka has
assigned Hatton
National Bank PLC's (HNB; AA-(lka)/Stable) proposed senior
debentures of up to
LKR4bn a final National Long-Term Rating of 'AA-(lka)'.
The assignment of the final rating follows the receipt of final
documents that
conform to information previously received. The final rating is
at the same
level as the expected rating assigned on 17 September 2014.
The debentures, which are to have tenors of three, five and 10
years and carry
fixed coupons, are to be listed on the Colombo Stock Exchange.
HNB expects to
use the proceeds to reduce asset and liability maturity
mismatches.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The debentures are rated at the same level as HNB's National
Long-Term Rating in
accordance with Fitch's criteria as they constitute unsecured
and unsubordinated
obligations of the bank.
HNB's rating reflects its long operating history, strong
franchise, satisfactory
capitalisation and relatively higher risk appetite.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings on the debentures will move in tandem with HNB's
National Long-Term
Rating.
A full list of HNB's ratings follows:
National Long-Term Rating: 'AA-(lka)'; Stable Outlook
Outstanding Sri Lanka rupee-denominated senior unsecured
debentures: 'AA-(lka)'
Proposed Sri Lanka rupee-denominated senior unsecured
debentures: 'AA-(lka)'
Outstanding subordinated debentures: 'A+(lka)'
For more details on HNB's ratings and credit profile, see the
full rating report
titled "Hatton National Bank PLC", dated 1 September 2014,
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Rukshana Thalgodapitiya
Vice President
+941 1254 1900
Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd
15-04, East Tower, World Trade Center
Colombo 1, Sri Lanka
Secondary Analyst
Kanishka deSilva
Analyst
+941 1254 1900
Committee Chairperson
Sabine Bauer
Senior Director
+852 2263 9966
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
HNB has a 1.79% equity stake in Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd. No
shareholder other
than Fitch, Inc. is involved in the day-to-day rating operations
of, or credit
reviews undertaken by, Fitch Ratings Lanka Ltd.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(lka)' for National
ratings in Sri Lanka.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 31
January 2014, "National Scale Ratings Criteria", dated 30
October 2013,
"Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities"
dated 31 January
2014, and "Evaluating Corporate Governance", dated 12 December
2012 are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
