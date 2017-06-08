(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, June 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BB+/RR1'
rating to HCA
Inc.'s (HCA) proposed senior secured notes issuance. Proceeds
will be used to
fund planned acquisitions and for general corporate purposes.
The Rating Outlook
is Stable. The ratings apply to $31.7 billion of debt
outstanding at March 31,
2017. A full list of ratings follows at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
HCA's 'BB' rating reflects:
Industry-Leading Financial Flexibility: HCA has hospital
industry-leading
operating margins and generates consistent and ample
discretionary FCF
(operating cash flows less capex). Financial flexibility has
improved
significantly in recent years as a result of organic growth in
the business as
well as proactive management of the capital structure.
Expect Stable Leverage: Fitch forecasts that HCA will produce
cash flow from
operations (CFO) of about $4.8 billion in 2017, and will
prioritize use of cash
for M&A, organic investment in the business, and share
repurchases. At 4x, HCA's
leverage is below the average of the group of publicly traded
hospital
companies, and Fitch does not believe that there is a compelling
financial
incentive for HCA to use cash for debt reduction.
Secular Headwinds Driving Operating Outlook: Measured by
revenues, HCA is the
largest operator of for-profit acute care hospitals in the
country, with a broad
geographic footprint. The company benefited from this during a
period of several
years of weak organic operating trends in the for-profit
hospital industry.
Although industry operating trends have improved since mid-2014,
secular
challenges, including a shift to lower-cost care driven by
health insurer
scrutiny and increasing healthcare consumerism, are a continuing
headwind to
organic growth.
More Predictable Capital Deployment: The sponsors of a 2006 LBO
previously
directed HCA's financial strategy, but their ownership stake
decreased steadily
following a 2011 IPO. Under the direction of the LBO sponsors,
HCA's ratings
were constrained by shareholder-friendly capital deployment; HCA
has so far had
a more consistent and predictable approach to funding
shareholder payouts under
public ownership and an independent board of directors.
Uncertain Future of the Affordable Care Act: A common aspect of
the various
changes to the ACA so far proposed by Republicans is that the
new policies would
reduce access to and affordability of health insurance for
individuals who rely
on either the individual health insurance market or state
Medicaid programs for
coverage. Any policy that rolls back insurance coverage will
result in a weaker
payor mix for acute care hospitals and this would pressure
margins unless offset
by cost-saving measures or higher reimbursement.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for HCA include:
--Organic revenue growth of 4% in 2017 and 2018, driven by a
2%-3% increase in
patient volumes with the remainder contributed by growth in
pricing;
--Operating EBITDA margin compression of about 80bps through the
end of 2018,
primarily as the result of negative operating leverage as
patient volume growth
rates slow versus the higher level seen in 2014-2015 and growth
in pricing
slows;
--Fitch forecasts EBITDA before dividends to associates and
minorities of $8.7
billion and discretionary FCF of $1.7 billion in 2017 for HCA,
with capital
expenditures of about $3 billion. Higher capital spending is
related to growth
projects that support the expectation of EBITDA growth through
the forecast
period;
--Debt due in 2017-2019 is refinanced, resulting in gross
debt/EBITDA after
dividends to associates and minorities maintained near 4x
through the forecast
period.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'BB' Issuer Default Rating (IDR) considers HCA operating
with leverage
(total debt/EBITDA after associate and minority dividends)
around 4x and with a
discretionary FCF margin of 4%-5%. A downgrade of the IDR to
'BB-' is unlikely
in the near term, since these targets afford HCA with
significant financial
flexibility to increase acquisitions and organic capital
investment while still
returning a substantial amount of cash to shareholders.
An upgrade to a 'BB+' IDR is possible if HCA maintains leverage
at 3.5x or
below. In addition to a commitment to operate with lower
leverage, improvement
in organic operating trends in the hospital industry would
support a higher
rating for HCA. Evidence of an improved operating trend would
include sustained
positive growth in organic patient volumes, improvement in the
payor mix with
fewer uninsured patients and correspondingly lower bad-debt
expense.
LIQUIDITY
HCA's liquidity profile is solid. There are no significant debt
maturities in
2017. Large maturities include $500 million of HCA Inc.
unsecured notes in 2018,
$2.1 billion of HCA Inc. secured notes in 2019 and $3.1 billion
of ABL revolver
borrowings maturing in 2019. Fitch believes that HCA's operating
outlook and
financial flexibility are amongst the best in the hospital
industry, affording
the company good market access to refinance upcoming maturities.
At March 31, 2017, HCA's liquidity included $753 million of cash
on hand, $2.1
billion of available capacity on its senior secured credit
facilities and latest
12 months (LTM) discretionary FCF of about $2.2 billion. HCA's
EBITDA/ interest
paid is solid for the 'BB' rating category at 4.6x and the
company had an ample
operating cushion under its bank facility financial maintenance
covenant, which
requires debt net of cash maintained at or below 6.75x EBITDA.
HCA's secured debt rating is rated 'BB+/RR1', one notch above
the IDR,
illustrating Fitch's expectation of superior recovery prospects
in the event of
default. The first-lien obligations, which include the bank
terms loans,
revolving credit facilities and the first-lien secured notes,
are guaranteed by
all material wholly owned U.S. subsidiaries of HCA, Inc. that
are "unrestricted
subsidiaries" under the HCA Inc. unsecured note indenture dated
Dec. 16, 1993.
The HCA Inc. unsecured notes are rated 'BB/RR4', the same level
as the IDR,
despite the substantial amount of secured debt to which they are
subordinated,
with secured leverage of 2.7x at March 31, 2017. The bank
agreements include a
3.75x first-lien secured leverage ratio debt incurrence test.
The HCA Holdings
Inc. unsecured notes are rated 'B+/RR6', two-notches below the
IDR to reflect
the substantial structural subordination of these obligations,
which are
subordinate in right of payment to all debt outstanding at the
HCA Inc. level.
At March 31, 2017, leverage at the HCA Inc. and HCA Holdings
Inc. level was 3.9x
and 4.0x, respectively.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Fitch currently rates HCA as follows:
HCA, Inc.
--IDR 'BB';
--Senior secured credit facilities (cash flow and asset-backed)
'BB+/RR1';
--Senior secured first lien notes 'BB+/RR1';
--Senior unsecured notes 'BB/RR4'.
HCA Healthcare, Inc.
--IDR 'BB';
--Senior unsecured notes 'B+/RR6'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Relevant Committee Date: Oct. 19, 2016.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor are disclosed
below:
--Historical and projected EBITDA is adjusted to add back
non-cash stock-based
compensation.
