(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, October 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned the
following debt
obligation rating to Health Care REIT, Inc. (NYSE: HCN):
--$400 million 4.5% senior unsecured notes 'BBB'.
The notes mature in January 2024 and were priced at 98.958% of
their face amount
to yield 4.626%. The company will use net proceeds from the
notes offering to
repay borrowings under the company's unsecured revolving credit
facility and for
general corporate purposes.
Fitch currently rates the company as follows:
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB';
--$2.25 billion unsecured revolving credit facility 'BBB';
--$738 million senior unsecured term loans 'BBB';
--$5.4 billion senior unsecured notes 'BBB';
--$494 million senior unsecured convertible notes 'BBB';
--$1.0 billion preferred stock 'BB+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect HCN's broad healthcare real estate platform,
which generates
largely predictable cash flow predominantly from private pay
sources in markets
with strong demographics. The company has projected fixed
charge coverage and
leverage that are appropriate for a 'BBB' rated healthcare REIT.
HCN also has
good access to capital and a solid liquidity position, including
contingent
liquidity from unencumbered assets, and a strong management
team. Credit
concerns center on operational volatility associated with the
company's REIT
Investment Diversification and Empowerment Act of 2007
(RIDEA)-related
investments and modest operator concentration.
Predictable Cash Flow
Limited lease rollover risk and structural protections embedded
in HCN's
management agreements underpin portfolio cash flow stability.
HCN's lease
expiration schedule is well-laddered with only 12.1% of leases
expiring through
2017 (excluding the seniors housing operating portfolio). In
addition, master
leases and/or cross-collateralization arrangements with seniors
housing and
healthcare facility operators minimize operators' ability to
selectively renew
management agreements for higher performance assets.
Approximately 80% of the
portfolio is in the top 31 metropolitan statistical areas or on
the East or West
coasts, based on data from the National Investment Center for
the Seniors
Housing & Care Industry.
Strong Same-Store Growth
Same-store net operating income (NOI) growth has been solid in
the range of
3.5%-5.0% on a quarterly basis since 4Q'10. Growth was 3.8% in
2Q'13, led by
the seniors housing operating portfolio at 8.4%, which
represents 34.9% of NOI
as of 2Q'13. This contribution has increased from 17.7% at 2Q'12
following the
close of the Sunrise acquisition earlier this year.
Appropriate Credit Metrics for 'BBB'
Fixed-charge coverage for the trailing 12 months (TTM) ended
June 30, 2013 was
2.7x, which is appropriate for the rating, compared with 2.6x in
2012 and 2.3x
in 2011. Fitch projects that coverage will continue to improve
over the next
12-to-24 months, driven by projected mid-single-digit same-store
performance for
the seniors housing operating portfolio and low-single-digit
average growth for
the rest of the portfolio, coupled with incremental cash flow
from new
investments. In a more adverse case than anticipated by Fitch,
coverage could
decline below 2.5x, which is more commensurate with a 'BBB-'
rating for a
healthcare REIT.
Net debt-to-TTM recurring operating EBITDA was 6.5x as of June
30, 2013.
However, leverage based on annualized 2Q'13 EBITDA (primarily
incorporating
HCN's Sunrise investment) was 5.9x, which is appropriate for the
'BBB' rating.
In a more adverse case than currently anticipated by Fitch,
leverage could rise
above 6.5x, which is more appropriate for a 'BBB-' rating for a
healthcare REIT.
Strong Access to Capital and Adequate Liquidity
HCN raised approximately $6 billion of capital in 2012 including
unsecured
bonds, unsecured term loans, follow-on common equity and
preferred equity. The
company also upsized its credit facility while increasing the
term and lowering
the rate. HCN's liquidity position pro forma for recent capital
transactions and
the closing of the Sunrise acquisition is adequate, with total
sources of
liquidity covering uses by 1.2x for the period July 1, 2013 to
Dec. 31, 2015.
Liquidity coverage would improve to 1.9x if 80% of secured debt
is refinanced.
The company also benefits from a staggered debt maturity
schedule. The company
has only 17.8% of total debt maturing through 2015 and no more
than 14% of total
debt maturing in any given year through 2019. HCN also has good
contingent
liquidity. Unencumbered assets (unencumbered annualized 2Q'13
NOI divided by a
stressed 9% cap rate) to unsecured debt was 2.1x, which is
appropriate for the
'BBB' rating.
Increasing RIDEA Exposure
The portfolio exhibits the potential for increased cash flow
volatility from
recent investments in RIDEA operating partnerships. RIDEA NOI
has increased to
nearly 35% of total annualized 2Q'13 NOI from 17.7% at 2Q'12.
Fitch views the
increase as a moderate credit concern, as increased cash flow
volatility is
partially mitigated by the quality of the assets and the
favorable near- to
medium-term fundamental outlook for seniors housing.
Modest Reimbursement Risk
Approximately 82% of HCN's portfolio NOI is derived from private
pay sources, a
credit positive. This mitigates reimbursement and regulatory
risk, exemplified
by the 11.1% reimbursement cut to skilled nursing facilities
mandated by the
Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) in fiscal 2012.
The
reimbursement cut was the primary reason for cash flow coverage
of skilled
nursing facilities tenants to drop to 1.75x in FY2012 from 2.22x
in FY2011.
Healthcare operators are expected to continue to face
reimbursement challenges,
particularly given continued government budget issues.
Moderate Tenant Concentration
As of June 30, 2013, Sunrise Senior Living was the largest
tenant, representing
15.6% of invested capital, with the three largest tenants
representing 33.7%,
evidence of moderate tenant concentration. However, this is
mitigated by the
solid performance of these tenants, which operate in
well-diversified,
attractive high-barrier-to-entry markets, and with
cross-collateralized lease
structures.
Strong Management Team
HCN's management team has successfully managed the rapid growth
of the company
while maintaining solid credit metrics and portfolio
performance. The company
has demonstrated a commitment to pre-funding acquisitions in a
leverage-neutral
manner for the benefit of unsecured bondholders.
Stable Outlook
The Stable Rating Outlook centers on HCN's normalized credit
metrics that are
appropriate for the rating coupled with strong liquidity and
access to capital.
In addition, Fitch expects healthcare real estate to continue to
benefit from
positive demographic trends and limited new supply.
Preferred Stock Notching
The two-notch differential between HCN's IDR and its preferred
stock rating is
consistent with Fitch's criteria for corporate entities with a
'BBB' IDR. These
preferred securities are deeply subordinated and have loss
absorption elements
that would likely result in poor recoveries in the event of a
corporate default.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The following factors may result in positive momentum in the
ratings and/or
Rating Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of fixed-charge coverage sustaining above
3.0x (TTM
coverage at 2Q'13 was 2.7x);
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining below 5.5x (2Q'13
leverage was
5.9x);
--Fitch's expectation of unencumbered assets to unsecured debt
based on a 9%
capitalization rate sustaining above 3.0x (this metric was 2.1x
as of June 30,
2013).
The following factors may result in negative momentum in the
ratings and/or
Rating Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of fixed charge coverage sustaining below
2.5x;
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining above 6.5x;
--Fitch's expectation of unencumbered assets to unsecured debt
sustaining below
2.0x;
--Base case liquidity coverage sustaining below 1.0x (this
metric was 1.2x as of
June 30, 2013).
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Reinor Bazarewski
Associate Director
+1-212-908-0291
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Sean Pattap
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0642
Committee Chairperson
Megan Neuburger
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0501
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
