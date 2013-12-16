(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, December 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Helaba Asset
Services a Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A+' with a
Stable Outlook.
At the same time Fitch has assigned a Short-term IDR of 'F1+'
and a Support
Rating (SR) of '1'.
Helaba Asset Services' IDRs and SR are driven by an extremely
high likelihood
that support, if needed, from its owner Landesbank
Hessen-Thueringen
Girozentrale (Helaba, A+/Stable/F1+) would be forthcoming.
Helaba is 68.9%-owned
by Sparkassen- und Giroverband Hessen-Thueringen, SGVHT and a
member of S -
Finanzgruppe Hessen-Thueringen (S-Verbund HT, A+/Stable/F1+).
Fitch does not assign a Viability Rating (VR) to Helaba Asset
Services. After
the bank returned its banking license in Ireland on 13 December
2013 the entity
will not conduct new business as a bank and will only continue
its asset
management services. Fitch does not believe that Helaba Asset
Services will be
sold in the future or that it will start any new banking
activities.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRS AND SR
Fitch believes Helaba's propensity to support Helaba Asset
Services is extremely
high because of its strong moral obligation as its sole owner,
and also because
it is underpinned by Helaba Asset Services' status as a public
unlimited company
and by a letter of comfort. Helaba Asset Services' status as an
unlimited
company means that its owner is fully liable for its
liabilities. The entity's
rating Outlook reflects that of its parent Helaba.
Helaba Asset Services' IDR and SR are sensitive to changes to
Helaba's IDR and
to changes in Fitch's view of support as a result of
developments linked to
broad sovereign and associated banking sector risks in Ireland.
However, Fitch
is of the view that the sensitivity to Ireland's sovereign
rating
(BBB+/Stable/F2) is limited, in light of its focus on asset
servicing and lack
of relation to the Irish economy or to the Irish government's
debt. Therefore,
the agency believes that a default of Ireland would not
materially impact Helaba
Asset Service's debt servicing ability.
The ratings are also sensitive to any developments affecting the
cohesion of
entities within the S-Verbund HT. In addition, a sale of Helaba
Asset Services
would most likely have a negative impact, unless the new owner
can match Helaba
in terms of credit profile and publicly stated support, although
Fitch considers
this to be highly unlikely for the foreseeable future.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Christian van Beek
Director
+49 69 768076 248
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
60325 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Michael Dawson-Kropf
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 113
Committee Chairperson
Erwin van Lumich
Senior Director
+34 93 323 8403
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 15
August 2012 and Rating Financial Institutions Above the
Sovereign, dated 11
December 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Rating Financial Institutions Above the Sovereign
here
Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen Girozentrale
here
S - Finanzgruppe Hessen-Thueringen
here
Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe (Sparkassen)
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.