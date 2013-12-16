(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, December 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Helaba Asset Services a Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A+' with a Stable Outlook. At the same time Fitch has assigned a Short-term IDR of 'F1+' and a Support Rating (SR) of '1'. Helaba Asset Services' IDRs and SR are driven by an extremely high likelihood that support, if needed, from its owner Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen Girozentrale (Helaba, A+/Stable/F1+) would be forthcoming. Helaba is 68.9%-owned by Sparkassen- und Giroverband Hessen-Thueringen, SGVHT and a member of S - Finanzgruppe Hessen-Thueringen (S-Verbund HT, A+/Stable/F1+). Fitch does not assign a Viability Rating (VR) to Helaba Asset Services. After the bank returned its banking license in Ireland on 13 December 2013 the entity will not conduct new business as a bank and will only continue its asset management services. Fitch does not believe that Helaba Asset Services will be sold in the future or that it will start any new banking activities. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRS AND SR Fitch believes Helaba's propensity to support Helaba Asset Services is extremely high because of its strong moral obligation as its sole owner, and also because it is underpinned by Helaba Asset Services' status as a public unlimited company and by a letter of comfort. Helaba Asset Services' status as an unlimited company means that its owner is fully liable for its liabilities. The entity's rating Outlook reflects that of its parent Helaba. Helaba Asset Services' IDR and SR are sensitive to changes to Helaba's IDR and to changes in Fitch's view of support as a result of developments linked to broad sovereign and associated banking sector risks in Ireland. However, Fitch is of the view that the sensitivity to Ireland's sovereign rating (BBB+/Stable/F2) is limited, in light of its focus on asset servicing and lack of relation to the Irish economy or to the Irish government's debt. Therefore, the agency believes that a default of Ireland would not materially impact Helaba Asset Service's debt servicing ability. The ratings are also sensitive to any developments affecting the cohesion of entities within the S-Verbund HT. In addition, a sale of Helaba Asset Services would most likely have a negative impact, unless the new owner can match Helaba in terms of credit profile and publicly stated support, although Fitch considers this to be highly unlikely for the foreseeable future. Contact: Primary Analyst Christian van Beek Director +49 69 768076 248 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Taunusanlage 17 60325 Frankfurt am Main Secondary Analyst Michael Dawson-Kropf Senior Director +49 69 768076 113 Committee Chairperson Erwin van Lumich Senior Director +34 93 323 8403 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 15 August 2012 and Rating Financial Institutions Above the Sovereign, dated 11 December 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Rating Financial Institutions Above the Sovereign here Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen Girozentrale here S - Finanzgruppe Hessen-Thueringen here Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe (Sparkassen) here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.