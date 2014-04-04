(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
COLOMBO, April 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Sri
Lanka-based Hemas
Holdings PLC's (HHP) senior unsecured redeemable debentures of
up to LKR1bn a
final rating of 'A+(lka)'.
The assignment of the final rating follows the receipt of the
final documents
conforming to information previously received. The final rating
is at the same
level as the expected rating assigned on 31 March 2014.
HHP is likely to use the proceeds for refinancing existing debt,
which will
lengthen its debt maturity profile.
HHP is a holding company with its main wholly owned subsidiaries
operating in
the fast-moving consumer goods, healthcare and transportation
sectors. The
company also has majority interest in subsidiaries that are
involved in the
leisure and power sectors.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Diversified Operations: HHP' rating reflects the essential
nature of and
resilient demand for end products and services of its key
operating
subsidiaries, supported by its low financial risk at the holding
company and
group levels. The rating also factors in the businesses' strong
brands, leading
market share and moderate free cash flow generation.
Dependence on Dividends from Subsidiaries: As a holding company,
HHP is
dependent on dividends and fees from its operating subsidiaries
to service its
debt. Fitch considers the structural subordination of creditors
of the holding
company to be low, because HHP's key subsidiaries are wholly
owned with low
leverage. However, should leverage at the holding company and
the main, wholly
owned operating subsidiaries in manufacturing, pharmaceutical,
and
transportation increase significantly, there will be negative
pressure on the
rating.
PPA Re-negotiation and Renewal: The power purchase agreement
(PPA) between the
government and the Heladhanavi electricity plant (HD) is up for
renewal in
December 2014. HD is a 100MW plant run as a joint venture
between HHP and
state-owned Lakdhanavi. The plant is the main dividend
contributor to HHP. In
the event HD's PPA is not renewed, dividends paid to the holding
company are
likely to decrease. However, Fitch expects this negative impact
to be mitigated
by the fact that the holding company's leverage adjusted for its
wholly owned
subsidiaries is low.
Low Leverage and Moderate Liquidity: Fitch expects the group is
likely to
maintain financial leverage (measured as gross adjusted
debt/Operating EBITDAR)
at less than 3.0x over the medium term (December 13: 1.9x;
Financial year ended
March 2013: 1.6x), despite ongoing new investments and
expansions across the
group.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may individually, or
collectively, lead to a
negative rating action include:
-Leverage being sustained above 3.0x at the consolidated level
-Increase in leverage at the holding company and its main wholly
owned
manufacturing, pharmaceutical and transportation subsidiaries
-Any unforeseen pressures on the credit profile of the
subsidiaries or holding
company due to new investments.
Positive: Positive rating action is anticipated in the near term
following the
group's significant investment and expansion.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Natasha Alles
Analyst
+ 94 11 254 1900
Fitch Ratings Lanka Limited
Level 15-04 East Tower
World Trade Center Colombo 01
Secondary Analyst
Kanishka De Silva
Analyst
+ 94 11 254 1900
Committee Chairperson
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
+612 8256 0325
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Corporate Rating Methodology: Including
Short-Term Ratings
and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage", dated 5 August 2013 and
"National Scale
Ratings Criteria" dated 30 October 2013 are available at
www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.