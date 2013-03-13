March 13 () - (The following statement was released by the rating agency) Fitch Ratings has assigned HFT Liquid Money Market Fund, a regulated Chinese money market fund, a 'AAAmmf(chn)' rating. The fund is domiciled in China and will be managed by HFT Investment Management Company Limited (HFT). The fund was launched today in China and has not yet achieved its expected size and diversification. The fund has therefore been rated based on the prospectus, the investment guidelines and model portfolio set out by HFT. KEY DRIVERS -- The portfolio's overall expected credit quality and diversification -- Short maturity profile -- Minimal exposure to interest rate and spread risks -- Strong overnight and one-week liquidity profiles -- the capabilities and resources of HFT as investment manager The 'AAAmmf(chn)' National Money Market Fund Rating reflects the fund's expected strong capacity to achieve the investment objectives of preserving principal and providing shareholder liquidity through limiting credit, market and liquidity risk, relative to all other short-term investments in China. In line with Fitch's 'National Scale Money Market Fund Rating Criteria' and expectations for a 'AAAmmf(chn)' rating, the fund seeks to maintain a high credit quality by investing exclusively in securities/counterparties with a minimum international foreign currency rating of 'A-', or of comparable credit quality by other global credit rating agencies. Fitch expects the vast majority of investments will comprise sovereign bonds, policy bank bonds and exchange traded repos. The fund will also limit concentration risk arising from exposures to individual issuers and counterparties, but the fund nevertheless remains exposed to a limited number of eligible counterparties. Almost all the portfolio will be directly or indirectly exposed to the Chinese sovereign's credit risk. Should the sovereign's international long-term foreign currency rating be downgraded, it is likely that HFT Liquid Money Market Fund's National Money Market Fund Rating would not be downgraded as it could continue to represent the lowest default risk available in China, in line with Fitch's national scale rating approach. The fund will seek to contain its interest rate and spread risk by limiting its weighted average maturity (WAM) to 75 days. The weighted average final life (WAL), a measure of credit spread risk, is targeted at a maximum of 120 days, consistent with Fitch's 'AAAmmf(xxx)' national scale money market fund rating criteria. The fund's investment restrictions are aimed at maintaining strong levels of daily and weekly liquidity to meet investors' redemption requests, in line with Fitch's rating criteria. Fitch expects strong overnight positions and highly liquid investments, including repos, to provide an adequate liquidity profile after the launch. The objective of the HFT Liquid Money Market Fund is to provide capital stability, liquidity and income through investment in a portfolio of high credit quality money market instruments and short-term bonds. HFT is a Shanghai-based Sino-foreign joint venture asset management company, incorporated in April 2003. Haitong Securities Co. Ltd., one of China's top-tier securities firms, owns 51% and BNP Paribas Investment Partners BE Holding, a fully-owned subsidiary of BNP Paribas Investment Partners (BNPP IP), own 49%. HFT has a business license issued by the State Administration for Industry and Commerce of the Peoples' Republic of China on 18 April 2003. Fitch views HFT's investment management capabilities, operational controls, financial and resource commitments and compliance procedures as consistent with the 'AAAmmf(chn)' National Money Market Fund ratings. RATING SENSITIVITIES The rating may be sensitive to material changes in the credit quality or market risk profile of the fund. A material adverse deviation from Fitch guidelines for any key rating driver could cause the rating to be downgraded by Fitch. For additional information about Fitch money market fund ratings guidelines, please review the criteria referenced below, which can be found on Fitch's website. To maintain the Money Market Fund rating, Fitch will seek weekly fund and portfolio holdings information sent through an independent source at HFT and will conduct surveillance checks against its ratings guidelines