July 23 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned Hong Kong-based
Meiya Power Company Limited's (Meiya) proposed USD senior unsecured notes an
expected rating of 'A(EXP)'.
China General Nuclear Power Corporation (CGNPC; A+/Stable), Meiya's 100% owner,
has granted a keepwell deed and a deed of equity interest purchase undertaking
in favour of noteholders as credit enhancement to the proposed notes issue.
The expected rating on the proposed notes is at the same level as the senior
unsecured 'A' rating of CGNPC, which is a notch below CGNPC's Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) of 'A+' given substantial secured and priority ranking debt of the
company. Fitch has aligned the proposed notes' expected rating with that of
CGNPC's senior unsecured rating as the agency considers any claim of noteholders
under the keepwell deed and deed of equity interest purchase to be subordinated
to the secured creditors of CGNPC. Meiya intends to use part of the proceeds to
refinance some of its existing secured debt. However, Meiya's secured debt is
still substantial even after the proposed refinancing.
The final rating on the notes is contingent upon the receipt of final documents
conforming to information already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Support given by CGNPC: As CGNPC is unable to provide a guarantee to offshore
subsidiaries without approval from the Chinese authorities, it has provided a
keepwell deed together with a deed of equity interest purchase undertaking to
ensure the issuing entity, Meiya, has sufficient liquidity to meet its liquidity
requirements, which include the obligations under the proposed USD notes. The
liquidated damage clause in the deed enables the bondholder, via the trustee, to
pursue a claim on CGNPC if it fails to honour its commitments under the
keepwell. In Fitch's view this demonstrates strong interest from CGNPC to
honour the debt obligations of Meiya.
The equity interest purchase undertaking provides additional substance to the
credit enhancement structure. Should there be a default under the proposed
notes, the trustee can require CGNPC to purchase equity interests in onshore
operating subsidiaries currently held by subsidiaries of Meiya, the proceeds
from which are to be used to settle obligations to the holders of the proposed
notes. Under the agreement, the purchase price should be sufficient for Meiya
to meet its outstanding payment obligations under the proposed notes.
Linkages with CGNPC: Fitch views that the linkages between Meiya and CGNPC as
moderate to strong, based on evidence of tangible support provided in the past,
their strong operational ties, and the strategic importance of Meiya to CGNPC.
In addition to the keepwell deed and the deed of equity interest purchase
undertaking, CGNPC has provided Meiya with a shareholder's loan of USD0.2bn and
a guarantee to one of its bank facilities. CGNPC and Meiya have realigned their
management structure and operations to position Meiya as the group's non-nuclear
clean energy platform.
Mid-sized IPP: Meiya is an independent power producer (IPP) principally
operating in China, with interests in several generation assets in South Korea.
Operating capacity was about 4,800MW at end-2012. Its business profile is
underpinned by a moderately diversified generation asset portfolio, in both
geography and fuel type. The priority dispatch policy for clean energy in China
and Meiya's long-term off-take agreements in Korea provide predictability to
operating cash flows.
Weak financial profile: The standalone credit profile of Meiya is materially
weaker than that of CGNPC's state support-driven IDR of 'A+'. This is due to its
significant expansion programme over the last two years and ongoing capital
expenditure. Funds from operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage was 6.5x at
end-2012 (end-2011: 4.6x). FCF would remain negative in 2013 and 2014 and exert
further pressure on its credit metrics even after considering the improved
margins of Chinese coal-fired power plants.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating of the proposed instrument is tied to the senior unsecured rating of
CGNPC. As such, any rating action on CGNPC's senior unsecured will lead to a
similar change on the rating of the proposed notes.