Dec 6 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned Home Trust Company's (HTC) C$300 million 3.40% senior unsecured notes due Dec. 10, 2018 a rating of 'BBB'. HTC is a federally regulated trust subsidiary of Home Capital Group (HCG). A full list of al HCG's ratings is at the end of this rating action commentary.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The ratings assigned to the notes are equalized with HTC's long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB'.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

The rating of the notes is sensitive to any change in HTC's IDR, which is equalized to that of the parent, HCG. HCG's IDR Outlook remains Negative following Fitch's affirmation of the ratings on April 4, 2013. The Negative Outlook stems from HCG's focus on the residential mortgage business, which makes the company susceptible to potential pressure in a less benign Canadian housing market. Please refer to the press release 'Fitch Affirms Home Capital's IDRs at 'BBB/F2'; Outlook Remains Negative' dated April 4, 2013, for additional information.

Home Capital Group, Inc.'s ratings are as follows:

Home Capital Group, Inc.

--Long-term IDR: 'BBB';

--Senior debt: 'BBB';

--Viability Rating: 'bbb';

--Short-term IDR: 'F2';

--Support: '5';

--Support Floor: 'NF'.

Home Trust Company

--Long-term IDR: 'BBB';

--Viability Rating: 'bbb';

--Senior debt assigned at 'BBB';

--Short-term IDR: 'F2';

--Support: '5';

--Support Floor: 'NF'.

The Rating Outlook remains Negative.