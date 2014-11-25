(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, November 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Housing
Construction and Savings Bank of Kazakhstan (HCSBK) a Long-term
local currency
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB+' with a Stable Outlook. A
full list of
rating actions is at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS AND SENIOR DEBT
HCSBK's 'BBB+' Long-term local-currency IDR is based on its
'BBB+' Support
Rating Floor, which reflects Fitch's view of the high
probability of support for
the bank from the government of Kazakhstan (foreign currency IDR
BBB+/local
currency IDR A-/Stable), if needed. Our view is based on (i)
HCSBK's 100%
ultimate sovereign ownership; (ii) its important social policy
role, and the
limited scope of its non-policy operations; and (iii) the
state's recent funding
and equity injections to support HCSBK's expansion. The 'BBB+'
rating also
considers the currently limited cost of support that might be
required by HCSBK
given the bank's small size and sound standalone financial
profile.
The one-notch difference between the sovereign's Long-term
local-currency IDR
and that of HCSBK reflects (i) the bank's still quite limited
track record of
operations; (ii) Fitch's expectation that the bank's size and,
hence, potential
cost of support for the sovereign will increase markedly over
the long term;
(iii) the moderate risks relating to the timeliness of support
given the limited
ability to support parent organisation JSC National Management
Holding Baiterek
(foreign currency IDR BBB+/local currency IDR A-/Stable) and
hence reliance on
funding being made available from the state budget; and (iv) the
moderate risk
that the government would cease providing full support to all
quasi-sovereign
entities before defaulting on its own obligations, in a stress
scenario.
Fitch has not assigned a Viability Rating given the bank's
limited non-policy
role. Fitch has not assigned foreign currency IDRs given the
bank's absence of
operations in foreign currencies.
HCSBK's capitalisation is currently strong as reflected by its
equity/ assets
ratio at 26% and Fitch Core Capital at 52% of risk-weighted
assets (mortgages
are 100% risk-weighted) at end-1H14 propped up by a substantial
equity injection
in 2011. HCSBK is funded primarily by savings deposits (77% of
liabilities at
end-1H14) with the remainder comprising long-term budgetary
loans at below
market interest rates (1% per annum). Internal capital
generation was modest
with return on average assets at 1.9% and return on average
equity at 6.3% in
2013.
Non-performing loans (overdue by more than 90 days) comprised a
moderate 0.7% at
end-1H14, which reflects the relatively low-risk nature of the
bank's lending,
but also be partly due to the unseasoned nature of the
portfolio. Most loans
were at below market rates and about 50% of housing purchased
with HCSBK's loans
was at below market prices via government programmes. These
factors translated
into less burdensome repayment terms of HCSBK's loans compared
with domestic
commercial banks.
HCSBK was established in 2003 with the objective of developing a
house savings
and mortgages system in Kazakhstan. At end-1H14, Fitch estimates
that HCSBK's
share of the country's mortgage lending was around 22%.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The bank's ratings would likely change in tandem with the
sovereign ratings. The
main factors that individually or collectively might lead to
rating action are
as follows:
Positive:
- Upgrade of the sovereign
- Longer track record of operations
- Greater importance for the financial system
- Tighter supervision by the parent company or the state
Negative:
- Downgrade of the sovereign
- Any significant indication of the government's reduced
propensity to support
the bank
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term local currency IDR assigned at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term local currency IDR assigned at 'F2'
National Long-term Rating assigned at 'AAA(kaz)'; Outlook Stable
Support Rating assigned at '2'
Support Rating Floor assigned at 'BBB+'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Roman Kornev
Director
+7 495 956 7016
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Behruz Ismailov
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9980
Committee Chairperson
Olga Ignatieva
Senior Director
+7 495 956 6906
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
