(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, January 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a
'CCC/RR6' rating to
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc.'s (NYSE: HOV) proposed offering of
$150 million
principal amount of senior notes due 2019. The notes issue will
be ranked on a
pari passu basis with the company's existing senior unsecured
notes. Net
proceeds from the offering will be used for general corporate
purposes,
including land acquisition and land development, and to fund the
redemption of
all of Hovnanian's outstanding 6.25% senior notes due 2015.
The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of ratings follows at
the end of this
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating for HOV is influenced by the company's execution of
its business
model, land policies, and geographic, price point and product
line diversity.
Risk factors include the cyclical nature of the homebuilding
industry, the
company's high debt load and high leverage.
The Stable Outlook reflects HOV's operating performance,
adequate liquidity
position, and moderately better prospects for the housing sector
in 2014.
In the past, Fitch was concerned that HOV's liquidity target of
$170 million -
$245 million (cash plus revolver availability) did not provide a
large enough
cushion in the event that the housing recovery dissipates.
Fitch's concern is
eased by the fact that the company's liquidity position has been
above or at the
high-end of its liquidity target during the past few years and
its EBITDA is now
able to cover interest incurred on a 1.2x basis. Additionally,
Fitch believes
that the housing recovery is firmly in place (although the rate
of recovery
remains below historical levels and will likely occur in fits
and starts). Fitch
expects management will continue to use its stated liquidity
target to govern
the company's land and development spending.
THE INDUSTRY
Housing metrics have all showed improvement in 2013. For the
first 11 months of
2013, single-family housing starts increased 15.9%, new home
sales grew 18.1%,
and existing home sales gained 10.2%. Fitch's housing estimates
for 2013 are as
follows: Single-family starts are forecast to grow 16.3% to
622,000, while
multifamily starts expand about 22% to 300,000; single-family
new-home sales
should increase approximately 17.7% to 432,000 and existing home
sales advance
8.7% to 5.06 million.
Housing metrics should increase in 2014 due to faster economic
growth, and some
acceleration of job growth (as unemployment rates decrease to
6.9% for 2014 from
an average of 7.5% in 2013), despite somewhat higher interest
rates, as well as
more measured home price inflation. Single-family starts are
projected to
improve 20% to 746,000 as multifamily volume grows about 9% to
328,000. Thus,
total starts next year should top 1 million. New home sales are
forecast to
advance about 20% to 518,000, while existing home volume
increases 2% to 5.16
million. Average and median new home prices should rise about
3.5% in 2014.
As Fitch noted in the past, the housing recovery will likely
occur in fits and
starts.
HIGHER INTEREST RATES AND HOUSING ACTIVITY
The most recent Freddie Mac average mortgage rate was 4.53%, up
5 bps
sequentially from the previous week and about 108 bps higher
than the average
rate during the month of April 2013, a recent low point for
mortgage rates.
While the current rates are still well below historical
averages, the sharp
increase in rates and rising home prices are moderating
affordability.
There has been some short-term volatility in certain housing
metrics following
the increase in interest rates (and higher home prices) during
the past eight
months. Existing home sales (on a seasonally adjusted basis)
fell 4.3% on a
month-over-month basis in November following a 3.2% decline in
October and a
1.9% decrease in September. New home sales (on a
seasonally-adjusted basis) fell
2.1% month-over-month in November after 17.6% growth in October,
3.9%
improvement in September, 4% increase in August and 17.1%
decrease in the month
of July.
In the case of HOV, new home orders grew 7.9% during fiscal 2013
(ending Oct.
31, 2013) but fell 6.4% year-over-year during the 4Q'13. The
company also
reported slightly lower net orders during the month of November
compared with
last year. Cancellation rates (excluding unconsolidated JVs)
during 4Q'13 were
20%, flat yoy but increased 600 bps from the 17% reported during
the 3Q'13. HOV
ended 4Q'13 with 2,167 homes (+14.7% yoy) in backlog (excluding
JVs) with a
value of $762.4 million (+20.6% yoy).
While there has been some short-term weakness in order trends
due to the sharp
increase in interest rates, higher home prices and, perhaps, the
government
shutdown and debt limit concerns, Fitch currently does not
expect this trend
will persist into the 2014 spring selling season. However, a
continued sharp
increase in rates could further slow the housing recovery.
CREDIT METRICS
Leverage at the end of fiscal 2013 was approximately 10x
compared with 16.5x at
the end of fiscal 2012. EBITDA to interest coverage was 1.2x for
fiscal 2013
compared with 0.7x in fiscal 2012. Fitch expects these credit
metrics will
improve further in the next 12 months, although leverage is
expected to remain
weak at around 9x - 10x. Interest coverage is projected to
improve to
approximately 1.3x - 1.5x during fiscal 2014.
LIQUIDITY
The company ended fiscal 2013 with $319.1 million of
unrestricted cash on the
balance sheet and $49.2 million of availability under its $75
million unsecured
revolving credit facility maturing in 2018.
The proposed $150 million debt offering will further enhance the
company's
liquidity position. On a pro forma basis (assuming the company
redeems $21
million of its 6.25% senior notes due 2015), HOV will only have
$60 million of
senior notes coming due in the next two years. The company has
about $260
million of debt maturing in 2016.
LAND STRATEGY
At Oct. 31, 2013, the company controlled 34,710 lots (including
unconsolidated
joint ventures), of which 47% were owned and the remaining lots
controlled
through options and joint venture partnerships. Based on total
LTM closings
(including unconsolidated JVs), HOV controlled 5.8 years of
land. The company
owned roughly 3.1 years of land based on consolidated LTM
closings.
As is the case with other public homebuilders, the company is
rebuilding its
land position and trying to opportunistically acquire land at
attractive prices.
Total lots controlled increased 16.5% yoy and grew 5.9% compared
with the
previous quarter. HOV spent roughly $502 million on land
purchases and
development activities during fiscal 2013 compared with $364
million expended
during fiscal 2012.
During fiscal 2013, HOV reported cash flow from operations of
$9.3 million.
Fitch expects HOV will be cash flow negative in fiscal 2014 as
it continues to
build its land position. However, Fitch expects the company will
have liquidity
that is comfortably within or perhaps above its stated target
range.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future ratings and Outlooks will be influenced by broad
housing-market trends as
well as company specific activity, such as trends in land and
development
spending, general inventory levels, speculative inventory
activity (including
the impact of high cancellation rates on such activity), gross
and net new order
activity, debt levels and especially free cash flow trends and
uses, and the
company's cash position.
HOV's ratings are constrained in the intermediate term because
of relatively
high leverage metrics. However, additional positive rating
actions may be
considered if the recovery in housing is maintained and is
meaningfully better
than Fitch's current outlook, HOV shows continuous improvement
in credit metrics
(particularly debt-to-EBITDA consistently below 8x and interest
coverage above
2x), and preserves a healthy liquidity position.
A negative rating action could be triggered if the industry
recovery dissipates;
HOV's 2014 revenues drop high-teens while the pretax loss
approaches 2012
levels; and HOV's liquidity position falls sharply, perhaps
below $125 million.
Fitch currently rates HOV as follows with a Stable Outlook:
--Long-term IDR 'B-';
--Senior secured first lien notes due 2020 'B+/RR2';
--Senior secured notes due 2021 'CCC+/RR5';
--Senior secured second lien notes due 2020 'CCC/RR6';
--Senior unsecured notes 'CCC/RR6';
--Exchangeable note units due 2017 'CCC/RR6';
--Series A perpetual preferred stock 'CCC-/RR6'.
Fitch's Recovery Rating (RR) of 'RR2' on HOV's senior secured
first-lien notes
indicates good recovery prospects for holders of these debt
issues. The 'RR5' on
the senior secured notes due 2021 indicates below-average
recovery prospects in
a default scenario. The 'RR6' on HOV's senior secured
second-lien notes, senior
unsecured notes, senior subordinated notes and preferred stock
indicates poor
recovery prospects in a default scenario. HOV's exposure to
claims made pursuant
to performance bonds and the possibility that part of these
contingent
liabilities would have a claim against the company's assets were
considered in
determining the recovery for the unsecured debtholders. Fitch
applied a going
concern valuation analysis for these RRs.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Robert Rulla, CPA
Director
+1-312-606-2311
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Robert Curran
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0515
Committee Chairperson
David Peterson
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3177
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
