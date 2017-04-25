(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO, April 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned HSBC Bank
plc's USD10 million
credit-linked notes due 2024 and linked to the State of Israel
(ISIN
XS1596114188) an 'Asf' rating with Stable Outlook.
This transaction is a tap issuance of the bank's USD10 million
credit-linked
notes issued on 07 October 2014 (ISIN XS1115379411) and is
expected to be
consolidated to form a single series with the existing notes
around 40 days
after closing. The issuance of the new notes is effectively an
upsize of the
existing transaction with no change to other transaction terms.
Therefore, the
rating on the existing notes is considered unaffected by this
new issuance.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating on the notes reflects the first-to-default risk of
the two
risk-presenting entities in the transaction: HSBC Bank plc
(HSBC, AA-/Stable) as
the issuer and the State of Israel (A+/Stable) as the reference
entity.
The Stable Outlook is driven by those of the Long-Term Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDRs) on HSBC and Israel.
Fitch assesses that the risk of a restructuring credit event is
present in the
reference entity in this transaction. Therefore, in determining
the rating,
Fitch applied the Two-Risk CLN Matrix with Restructuring as per
its Single- and
Multi-Name Credit Linked Notes Rating Criteria.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating on the notes is sensitive to changes in the Long-Term
IDRs of the two
risk-presenting entities. Based on the applicable criteria, a
one-notch
downgrade of either party would result in a one-notch downgrade
of the notes. A
one-notch upgrade of the reference entity would lead to a
one-notch upgrade of
the notes, while a one-notch upgrade of the issuer would not
lead to an upgrade
of the notes. This sensitivity only describes the matrix-implied
rating impact
and it should not be used as an indicator of possible future
performance.
USE OF THIRD-PARTY DUE DILIGENCE PURSUANT TO SEC RULE 17G-10
Form ABS Due Diligence-15E was not provided to, or reviewed by,
Fitch in
relation to this rating action.
REPRESENTATIONS, WARRANTIES AND ENFORCEMENT MECHANISMS
A description of the transaction's representations, warranties
and enforcement
mechanisms (RW&Es) that are disclosed in the offering document
and which relate
to the underlying asset pool was not prepared for this
transaction. Offering
documents for CLN transactions do not typically include RW&Es
that are available
to investors and that relate to the asset pool underlying the
security.
Therefore, Fitch credit reports for CLN transactions will not
typically include
descriptions of RW&Es. For further information, please see
Fitch's Special
Report titled "Representations, Warranties and Enforcement
Mechanisms in Global
Structured Finance Transactions," dated 31 May 2016.
DATA ADEQUACY
The risk-presenting entities have ratings from Fitch. Fitch has
relied on the
practices of the relevant Fitch groups to assess the entities.
Overall, Fitch's assessment of the entity information relied
upon for the
agency's rating analysis according to its applicable rating
methodologies
indicates that it is adequately reliable.
SOURCES OF INFORMATION
The information below was used in the analysis:
Transaction documentation provided by HSBC Securities (Japan)
Limited and HSBC
Bank plc.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Atsushi Kuroda
Senior Director
+81 3 3288 2692
Fitch Ratings Japan Limited
Kojimachi Crystal City East Wing 3rd Floor
4-8 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku
Tokyo 102-0083
Secondary Analyst
Hitoshi Hibino
Associate Director
+81 3 3288 2631
Committee Chairperson
Natasha Vojvodic
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0350
