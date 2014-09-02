(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/LONDON, September 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned HSBC Holdings
plc's (AA-/Stable/F1+/aa-) upcoming issue of perpetual
subordinated contingent
convertible securities (CCS) an expected rating of 'BBB(EXP)'.
The final rating assignment is contingent on the receipt of
final documentation
conforming to information already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The CCS are additional Tier 1 (AT1) instruments with fully
discretionary
interest payments and are subject to conversion into HSBC
Holdings plc ordinary
shares on breach of a consolidated 7% CRD IV common equity Tier
1 (CET1) ratio,
which is calculated on a 'fully loaded' basis.
The rating of the securities is five notches below HSBC Holding
plc's 'aa-'
Viability Rating (VR), in line with Fitch's criteria, for
assigning ratings to
hybrid instruments. The securities are notched twice for loss
severity to
reflect the conversion into common shares on a breach of the 7%
fully loaded
CET1 ratio trigger, and three times for non-performance risk.
The notching for non-performance risk reflects the instruments'
fully
discretionary coupons, which Fitch considers the most easily
activated form of
loss absorption. Under the terms of the securities, the issuer
will be subject
to restrictions on interest payments if it has insufficient
distributable items
(which were substantial at end-2013 at USD49bn). Restrictions on
interest
payments under 'maximum distributable amount' rules will also be
triggered
should HSBC breach its combined buffer requirement that will be
phased in from
2016. Interest payments could also be at risk from a breach of
the leverage
ratio, if, for example, a new leverage ratio framework, which is
currently
subject to consultation in the UK, results in buffer concepts
similar to those
being phased in under the risk-weighted framework.
Based on current known rules, HSBC's indicative minimum CET1
requirement
(including combined buffer) from 1 January 2019 is 10.4%, made
up of 4.5% CET1
requirement under Pillar 1, 0.9% under Pillar 2A (as guided by
HSBC), a capital
conservation buffer of 2.5% and a 2.5% G-SIB buffer. This means
CCS
non-performance by way of non-payment of interest is likely to
occur well before
HSBC breaches the 7% CET1 conversion trigger in the notes.
HSBC's capitalisation has been strengthening. At end-1H14, its
consolidated
end-point CET1 ratio reached 11.3%, resulting in a 90bp (or
USD11bn) buffer
relative to the indicative 10.4% 1 January 2019 requirement.
However, final
Prudential Regulatory Authority buffer rules are still to be
determined and
additional non-performance risk stems from the possibility that
the combined
buffer requirements for HSBC could change over time, and that
additional
buffers, for instance in the form of counter-cyclical buffers or
sectoral
capital requirements could be introduced.
In the absence of a clearly articulated minimum capital target,
Fitch believes
that HSBC's conservative overall risk appetite (including in
respect of managing
its balance sheet ), as well as its robust profitability and an
earnings
retention target of 50%, should help it to meet evolving
regulatory
expectations.
Fitch has assigned 100% equity credit to the securities, which
reflects their
full coupon flexibility, their ability to be converted into
common equity well
before the group would become non-viable, their permanent nature
and their
subordination to all senior creditors.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The long-term rating of the securities is primarily sensitive to
any change to
the group's consolidated strength, as reflected in HSBC Holdings
plc's VR. This
rating takes into consideration the intrinsic profiles of HSBC's
principal
subsidiaries - The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation
Limited (VR 'aa-'),
HSBC Bank plc (VR 'a+') and HSBC USA Inc (VR 'a-') - with
financial flexibility
at the holdings level and operational support through group
functions.
The rating could be downgraded if locally held resources were
unavailable to
allow HSBC's main entities to be mutually supportive in periods
of stress. In
addition double leverage significantly exceeding 120% over a
prolonged period, a
change in the role of the holding company or how it manages its
liquidity could
result in wider notching of the holding company's VR from the
consolidated group
and hence a downgrade of the securities.
Changes in the notching differential could arise if Fitch
changes its assessment
of the probability of their non-performance relative to the risk
captured in
HSBC Holdings plc's VR. This could arise due to a change in
Fitch's assessment
of HSBC's conservative approach to capital management, reducing
the group's
flexibility to service the securities or an unexpected shift in
regulatory
buffer requirements, for example.
