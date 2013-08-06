(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, August 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB+'
rating to
Huntington Bancshares, Inc.'s (HBAN) $400 million fixed rate
senior notes with a
maturity of five years. Fitch has also assigned a 'BBB+' senior
debt rating to
Huntington National Bank's $350 million fixed rate senior notes
expected to
mature in three-years.
Proceeds from the offering are expected to be used for general
corporate
purposes.
KEY RATING DRIVERS:
The 'BBB+' expected rating of these senior notes is aligned to
HBAN's 'BBB+'
long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs), which reflects that
these notes rank
pari passu with other senior obligations.
RATING SENSITIVITIES:
HBAN's VR of 'bbb+' and its long term IDRs of 'BBB+' are
supported by the
company's solid capital and liquidity position, good core
profitability, and
stable asset quality performance. Notably, HBAN has improved its
risk profile
through various actions over the last few years such as
disposing of Franklin
Credit, reducing transactional lending and improving its capital
and liquidity
position. The Rating Outlook on the company's IDR is Positive.
Fitch has assigned the following ratings:
Huntington Bancshares, Inc.
--Senior debt 'BBB+'.
Huntington National Bank
--Senior debt 'BBB+'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Doriana Gamboa
Director
+1-212-908-0865
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Julie Solar
Senior Director
+1-312-606-1472
Committee Chairperson
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15,
2012).
