LONDON/MOSCOW, March 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Russia-based
IBA-Moscow's (IBAM) upcoming RUB3bn bond issue an expected
'BB(EXP)' Long-term
rating. The issue benefits from recourse to IBAM's parent,
International Bank of
Azerbaijan (IBA, 'BB'/Stable/'b-').
The bond will have a three-year tenor, and proceeds from the
issue will be used
solely for IBAM's purposes. Should IBAM fail to make an interest
or principal
payment under the terms of the bond, bondholders will benefit
from a put option,
allowing them to sell the bonds to IBA.
IBA's offer to purchase the bonds in case of a default by IBAM
represents an
irrevocable undertaking and ranks equally with IBA's other
senior unsecured
obligations, save those preferred under Azerbaijan law. Under
Azerbaijan law,
retail depositors rank ahead of other senior unsecured
creditors. Retail
deposits accounted for 25% of IBA's total liabilities at
end-2012, according to
the bank's unconsolidated statutory accounts.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The bond's rating is equalised with IBA's Long-term
foreign-currency Issuer
Default Rating (IDR), reflecting Fitch's view that default risk
on the bond and
on IBA's other senior unsecured obligations is essentially the
same. In Fitch's
view, it could be challenging for bondholders to enforce the put
option in an
Azerbaijan court, in case of need. However, the agency believes
that a selective
default on the put option is very unlikely, given the
reputational risks for
IBA, the small size of the issue and the potential for such a
default to trigger
acceleration of IBA's other debt. Furthermore, in Fitch's view,
IBA would have a
high propensity to provide support to IBAM, its fully-owned
subsidiary, to
ensure that that IBAM could itself service its obligations.
IBA's Long-term IDR in turn reflects Fitch's view that there is
a moderate
probability of support for the bank, if needed, from the
Azerbaijan authorities.
This view factors in IBA's majority (50.2%) state ownership, its
large domestic
franchise (the bank accounts for 35% of sector assets),
substantial funding from
state-owned corporations (30% of deposits at end-Q312), the
bank's relatively
small size relative to the sovereign's available resources and
the potentially
significant reputational damage for the authorities in case of
IBA's default.
The two-notch differential between the 'BBB-' sovereign rating
and IBA's rating
reflects the delayed and limited recapitalisation of the bank by
the Azerbaijan
authorities during the past two years, the only 50.2% government
stake in IBA,
and the potential for the bank to be privatised further in the
medium term.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The bond's rating is likely to move in tandem with IBA's
Long-term IDR. The
Outlook on the IDR is currently Stable, reflecting limited
potential for the
rating to change in the near term.
