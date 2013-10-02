(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, October 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Industrial and
Commercial Bank of China (Asia) Ltd's (ICBC Asia; A/Stable)
upcoming 10-year
Basel III-compliant Tier 2 subordinated notes an expected
'BBB+(exp)' rating.
ICBC Asia expects to issue around USD500mn direct, unsecured,
and subordinated
obligations under its USD5bn medium-term note programme to
strengthen its
capitalisation for future business growth. The notes will be
callable by ICBC
Asia after five years.
The notes include a non-viability trigger event for capital
recognition under
the Banking (Capital) Rules of Hong Kong and under China's
Capital Rules for
Commercial Banks. They will qualify for inclusion in ICBC Asia's
Tier 2 capital
and are expected to count as Tier 2 capital for its 100% parent
Industrial and
Commercial Bank of China (ICBC; A/Stable) on a consolidated
basis.
The final rating is contingent on the receipt of final documents
conforming to
information already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The notes' 'BBB+(exp)' rating is two notches below ICBC Asia's
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) to reflect the notes' high loss severity.
Bondholders could suffer
a full loss at the point of non-viability, as the notes will be
written-down to
nil and the amount (once written-off) will not be restored.
ICBC Asia's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) is equalised with its
parent's IDR,
reflecting Fitch's view that ICBC Asia is a core subsidiary and
would benefit
from timely parental support, if necessary.
For the purpose of rating these notes, the IDR is considered the
point that best
reflects the risk of ICBC Asia becoming non-viable. The Hong
Kong or Chinese
banking regulators can decide upon the permanent writedown of
these notes if
they consider this step necessary to prevent ICBC Asia or ICBC
from defaulting.
Using ICBC Asia's and ICBC's support-driven IDRs as anchor
ratings reflects the
agency's view that both entities' viability will ultimately be
determined by
support from the Chinese authorities, which are the majority
owners of ICBC.
Fitch believes the risk of non-performance by the notes is
adequately reflected
in the anchor rating and no incremental notching is applied.
Under Fitch's
methodology the instrument does not qualify for any equity
credit.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
As the anchor rating for these notes is the lower of either ICBC
Asia's or
ICBC's IDRs, any changes to those ratings would impact the
issue's rating. Both
IDRs are sensitive to changes in China's ability and propensity
to provide
support. In addition, ICBC Asia's IDR is sensitive to changes in
its strategic
importance to ICBC.
The other ratings of ICBC Asia are unaffected and are as
follows:
Long-Term IDR: 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR and commercial paper: 'F1'
Support Rating: '1'
Subordinated notes without non-viability clauses: 'A-'
Subordinated notes with non-viability clauses: 'BBB+'
