(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, October 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Asia) Ltd's (ICBC Asia; A/Stable) upcoming 10-year Basel III-compliant Tier 2 subordinated notes an expected 'BBB+(exp)' rating. ICBC Asia expects to issue around USD500mn direct, unsecured, and subordinated obligations under its USD5bn medium-term note programme to strengthen its capitalisation for future business growth. The notes will be callable by ICBC Asia after five years. The notes include a non-viability trigger event for capital recognition under the Banking (Capital) Rules of Hong Kong and under China's Capital Rules for Commercial Banks. They will qualify for inclusion in ICBC Asia's Tier 2 capital and are expected to count as Tier 2 capital for its 100% parent Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC; A/Stable) on a consolidated basis. The final rating is contingent on the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received. KEY RATING DRIVERS The notes' 'BBB+(exp)' rating is two notches below ICBC Asia's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to reflect the notes' high loss severity. Bondholders could suffer a full loss at the point of non-viability, as the notes will be written-down to nil and the amount (once written-off) will not be restored. ICBC Asia's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) is equalised with its parent's IDR, reflecting Fitch's view that ICBC Asia is a core subsidiary and would benefit from timely parental support, if necessary. For the purpose of rating these notes, the IDR is considered the point that best reflects the risk of ICBC Asia becoming non-viable. The Hong Kong or Chinese banking regulators can decide upon the permanent writedown of these notes if they consider this step necessary to prevent ICBC Asia or ICBC from defaulting. Using ICBC Asia's and ICBC's support-driven IDRs as anchor ratings reflects the agency's view that both entities' viability will ultimately be determined by support from the Chinese authorities, which are the majority owners of ICBC. Fitch believes the risk of non-performance by the notes is adequately reflected in the anchor rating and no incremental notching is applied. Under Fitch's methodology the instrument does not qualify for any equity credit. RATING SENSITIVITIES As the anchor rating for these notes is the lower of either ICBC Asia's or ICBC's IDRs, any changes to those ratings would impact the issue's rating. Both IDRs are sensitive to changes in China's ability and propensity to provide support. In addition, ICBC Asia's IDR is sensitive to changes in its strategic importance to ICBC. The other ratings of ICBC Asia are unaffected and are as follows: Long-Term IDR: 'A'; Outlook Stable Short-Term IDR and commercial paper: 'F1' Support Rating: '1' Subordinated notes without non-viability clauses: 'A-' Subordinated notes with non-viability clauses: 'BBB+' Contact: Primary Analyst Joyce Huang, CFA Director +852 2263 9595 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre 89 Queensway, Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Sabine Bauer Senior Director +852 2263 9966 Committee Chairperson Mark Young Managing Director +65 6796 7229 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria", dated 15 August 2012, and "Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities", dated 12 December 2012, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.