(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BANGKOK/HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, May 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited has assigned ICBC (Thai) Leasing Company Limited's (ICBCTL: AAA(tha)/Stable) unsecured unsubordinated short-term debenture programme of up to THB15bn a National Short-Term rating of 'F1+(tha)'. The debentures will have a maturity of no more than 270 days and will be issued in several tranches within a year. The proceeds will be used for refinancing and for funding the expansion of the company's auto loan portfolio. Rating Action Rationale ICBCTL's programme is rated at the same level as the company's National Short-Term 'F1+(tha)' rating. The company's National Long-Term rating is 'AAA(tha)' which has a Stable Outlook. The ratings reflect a very high support probability from its sole shareholder Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Thai) Public Company Limited (ICBCT; AAA(tha)/Stable), in case of need. The ratings are equalised with those of ICBCT to reflect ICBCTL's role as a core subsidiary of its parent bank. This is evident in the name-sharing, full ownership and high board representation by and strong funding support from ICBCT. It is integral to ICBCT's operations via its key role in the auto hire purchase business - which is an important part of the group's retail banking - and through its high revenue and asset contribution to the group. In 2012, ICBCTL continued to report strong loan growth of around 40% yoy (2011: 54% yoy), mainly due to the company's expansion strategy and also due to the government's policy on first-car tax exemption. Return on assets improved slightly to 0.7% in 2012 (2011: 0.6%), while its non-performing loan (NPL) ratio eased to 1.3% (2011: 2.1%). ICBCTL (formerly Leasing Sinn Asia Company Limited) is a wholly owned subsidiary of ICBCT and has been its flagship company for the auto hire purchase and leasing business in Thailand since 2005. The company has expanded its loan portfolio significantly since 2010, when ICBC (A/Stable) became the largest shareholder of ICBCT. At end-2012, it was ranked number nine in Thailand's hire purchase and financial lease industry with a market share of around 3%. Rating Drivers and Sensitivities A downgrade of ICBCTL is likely to stem from a similar action on ICBCT, and in turn, from ICBC. However, Fitch believes this is unlikely in the near term given the Stable Outlook of ICBC's ratings. A material reduction in ICBCT's ownership in, or a significant weakening in the propensity of support for, ICBCTL may result in negative rating action. Diminished importance to ICBCT through sharply lower contribution to ICBCT's loan portfolio, revenue and profit could lead to ICBCTL's rating being notched down from that of ICBCT. 