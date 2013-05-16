(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK/HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, May 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings
(Thailand) Limited has
assigned ICBC (Thai) Leasing Company Limited's (ICBCTL:
AAA(tha)/Stable)
unsecured unsubordinated short-term debenture programme of up to
THB15bn a
National Short-Term rating of 'F1+(tha)'.
The debentures will have a maturity of no more than 270 days and
will be issued
in several tranches within a year. The proceeds will be used for
refinancing and
for funding the expansion of the company's auto loan portfolio.
Rating Action Rationale
ICBCTL's programme is rated at the same level as the company's
National
Short-Term 'F1+(tha)' rating. The company's National Long-Term
rating is
'AAA(tha)' which has a Stable Outlook.
The ratings reflect a very high support probability from its
sole shareholder
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Thai) Public Company
Limited (ICBCT;
AAA(tha)/Stable), in case of need. The ratings are equalised
with those of
ICBCT to reflect ICBCTL's role as a core subsidiary of its
parent bank. This is
evident in the name-sharing, full ownership and high board
representation by and
strong funding support from ICBCT. It is integral to ICBCT's
operations via its
key role in the auto hire purchase business - which is an
important part of the
group's retail banking - and through its high revenue and asset
contribution to
the group.
In 2012, ICBCTL continued to report strong loan growth of around
40% yoy (2011:
54% yoy), mainly due to the company's expansion strategy and
also due to the
government's policy on first-car tax exemption. Return on assets
improved
slightly to 0.7% in 2012 (2011: 0.6%), while its non-performing
loan (NPL) ratio
eased to 1.3% (2011: 2.1%).
ICBCTL (formerly Leasing Sinn Asia Company Limited) is a wholly
owned subsidiary
of ICBCT and has been its flagship company for the auto hire
purchase and
leasing business in Thailand since 2005. The company has
expanded its loan
portfolio significantly since 2010, when ICBC (A/Stable) became
the largest
shareholder of ICBCT. At end-2012, it was ranked number nine in
Thailand's hire
purchase and financial lease industry with a market share of
around 3%.
Rating Drivers and Sensitivities
A downgrade of ICBCTL is likely to stem from a similar action on
ICBCT, and in
turn, from ICBC. However, Fitch believes this is unlikely in the
near term given
the Stable Outlook of ICBC's ratings. A material reduction in
ICBCT's ownership
in, or a significant weakening in the propensity of support for,
ICBCTL may
result in negative rating action. Diminished importance to ICBCT
through sharply
lower contribution to ICBCT's loan portfolio, revenue and profit
could lead to
ICBCTL's rating being notched down from that of ICBCT.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Piyamas Chaihetphon, CFA, CPA
Associate Director
+662 108 0154
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited
Park Ventures, Level 17
57 Wireless Road, Lumpini
Patumwan, Bangkok 10330
Secondary Analyst
Chutimas Sivamard, CFA
Director
+662 108 0152
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Cornish
Managing Director
+852 2263 9901
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National
ratings in Thailand.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 15
August 2012; "National Ratings Criteria", dated 19 January 2011;
"Rating FI
Subsidiaries and Holding Companies", dated 10 August 2012; and
"Finance and
Leasing Companies Criteria", dated 12 December 2011; are
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
