(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK/HONG KONG, April 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings (Thailand)
Limited has
assigned ICBC (Thai) Leasing Company Limited's (ICBCTL;
AAA(tha)/Stable)
unsecured unsubordinated short-term debenture programme of up to
THB20bn a
National Short-Term Rating of 'F1+(tha)'.
The debentures will have a maturity of no more than 270 days and
will be issued
in several tranches within a year. The proceeds will be used to
refinance debt
and for funding the expansion of the company's auto loan
portfolio. This
short-term debenture programme will replace ICBCTL's existing
THB15bn short-term
debenture programme, which will expire in May 2014.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
ICBCTL's programme is rated at the same level as the company's
National
Short-Term Rating of 'F1+(tha)' as issuance under the programme
will constitute
unsecured unsubordinated short-term obligations of ICBCTL.
The National Ratings of ICBCTL are equalised with those of its
parent,
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Thai) Public Company
Limited (ICBCT,
AAA(tha)/Stable/F1+(tha)). This reflects its importance as a
core subsidiary of
the bank - the leasing business has historically been one of the
main businesses
of ICBCT, and accounted for 38% of the bank's total loan
portfolio at end-2013.
The ratings also take into account the full ownership by ICBCT,
as well as the
close operational and management integration between the parent
and subsidiary.
ICBCT's ratings, in turn, are driven by support from its parent,
Industrial and
Commercial Bank of China (ICBC, A/Stable/F1).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any change in the rating of the programme will be driven by a
change in ICBCTL's
National Short-Term Rating, which itself is driven by the rating
of ICBCT.
The National Short-Term Rating for ICBCTL is already the highest
on the national
scale, and hence there is no upside. An upgrade of Thailand's
Long-Term
Local-Currency IDR, while ICBC's ratings remain unchanged, may
result in a
downgrade of ICBCTL's National Ratings.
Negative rating action on the IDRs on ICBC could lead to similar
action on its
subsidiaries' ratings. A material change in the parent bank's
ability and/or
propensity to support its Thai subsidiaries could also have an
impact on the
subsidiaries' ratings. For example, a significant reduction in
group
shareholding in the subsidiaries could result in negative rating
action.
ICBCTL is 99.99%-owned by ICBCT, while ICBCT is 97.7%-owned by
ICBC.
The other ratings of ICBCTL are unaffected by this action, and
are as follows:
National Long-Term Rating at 'AAA(tha)'; Stable Outlook
National Short-Term Rating at 'F1+(tha)'
National Long-Term Rating on guaranteed bonds by ICBCT at
'AAA(tha)' ; Stable
Outlook
National Long-Term Rating on senior unsecured bonds at
'AAA(tha)'
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Piyamas Chaihetphon, CFA, CPA
Associate Director
+662 108 0153
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited
Park Ventures, Level 17
57 Wireless Road, Lumpini
Patumwan, Bangkok 10330
Secondary Analyst
Parson Singha, CFA
Senior Director
+662 108 0151
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Cornish
Managing Director
+852 2263 9901
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National
ratings in Thailand.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 31
January 2014, "National Scale Ratings Criteria", dated 30
October 2013, "Rating
FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies" dated 10 August 2012, and
"Finance and
Leasing Companies Criteria" dated 11 December 2012 are available
at
www.fitchratings.com.
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
