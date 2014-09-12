(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK, September 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited
has assigned ICBC
(Thai) Leasing Company Limited's (ICBCTL; AAA(tha)/Stable) issue
of up to
THB2.5bn of guaranteed bonds an Expected National Long-Term
Rating of
'AAA(tha)(EXP)'. The Outlook is Stable.
ICBCTL has an option to increase the issue size to up to
THB3.0bn. The bonds
will be guaranteed by Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
(Thai) Public
Company Limited (ICBCT; AAA(tha)/Stable), which holds a 99.99%
stake in the
company. ICBCTL will use the proceeds to refinance debt and to
expand its loan
portfolio.
The final ratings are contingent upon receipt of final documents
conforming to
information already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The issue ratings are based entirely on an unconditional and
irrevocable
guarantee provided by ICBCT. The bank's national ratings are
underpinned by
Fitch's belief of an extremely high probability of extraordinary
support, if
required, from Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC;
A/Stable), its
parent.
Fitch considers ICBCT to be strategically important to the
parent due to its
important role in allowing the group to support the rapid growth
in trade and
investment between Thailand and China, the high level of
operational integration
with the group, a past history of ordinary financial support and
near-full
ownership (ICBC holds a 97.7% stake in ICBCT).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings of the guaranteed bond would be affected by any
negative ratings
action at ICBCT. For example, this could be caused by a change
in ICBC's ability
to support ICBCT, which could be evidenced by a ratings
downgrade at ICBC, or by
a shift in ICBC's propensity to support ICBCT, which could arise
from a
significant reduction in the parent's shareholding. However,
Fitch believes that
these scenarios are unlikely to occur in the near term.
ICBCT's National Long-Term Rating is the highest on the national
scale and hence
no upside is possible. An upgrade of Thailand's Long-Term
Local-Currency IDR,
while ICBC's ratings remain unchanged, may result in a downgrade
of ICBCT's
National Ratings.
The other ratings of ICBCTL are unaffected by this action, and
are as follows:
National Long-Term Rating at 'AAA(tha)'; Stable Outlook
National Short-Term Rating at 'F1+(tha)'
National Long-Term Rating on outstanding bonds guaranteed by
ICBCT at 'AAA(tha)'
; Stable Outlook
National Long-Term Rating on senior unsecured bonds at
'AAA(tha)'
National Short-Term unsecured unsubordinated debenture programme
at 'F1+(tha)'
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Parson Singha, CFA
Senior Director
+662 108 0151
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited
Park Ventures, Level 17
57 Wireless Road, Lumpini
Patumwan, Bangkok 10330
Secondary Analyst
Jindarat Laotaveerungsawat
Associate Director
+662 108 0153
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Cornish
Managing Director
+852 2263 9901
Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National
ratings in Thailand.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 31
January 2014, "National Scale Ratings Criteria", dated 30
October 2013, "Rating
FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies", dated 10 August 2012,
and "Finance and
Leasing Companies Criteria", dated 11 December 2012 are
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
