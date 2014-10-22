(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BANGKOK/SINGAPORE, October 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings (Thailand)
Limited has
assigned ICBC (Thai) Leasing Company Limited's (ICBCTL;
AAA(tha)/Stable)
THB4.3bn three-year guaranteed bonds final National Long-Term
Ratings of
'AAA(tha)'. The Outlook is Stable.
The bonds are guaranteed by Industrial and Commercial Bank of
China (Thai)
Public Company Limited (ICBCT; AAA(tha)/Stable).
The rating action follows the completion of the bond issue as
well as the
receipt of final documents conforming to information previously
received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings are based entirely on an irrevocable and
unconditional guarantee
provided by ICBCT. The bank's National Ratings are underpinned
by Fitch's belief
of an extremely high probability of extraordinary support, if
required, from
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC; A/Stable), its
parent.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings of the guaranteed bond would be affected by any
negative ratings
action at ICBCT. For example, this could be caused by a change
in ICBC's ability
to support ICBCT, which could be evidenced by a ratings
downgrade at ICBC, or by
a shift in ICBC's propensity to support ICBCT, which could arise
from a
significant reduction in the parent's shareholding. However,
Fitch believes that
these scenarios are unlikely to occur in the near term.
ICBCT's National Long-Term Rating is the highest on the national
scale and hence
no upside is possible. An upgrade of Thailand's Long-Term
Local-Currency IDR,
while ICBC's ratings remain unchanged, may result in a downgrade
of ICBCT's
National Ratings.
For further information, please refer to the rating action
commentary titled
"Fitch Rates ICBC (Thai) Leasing's Guaranteed Bonds
'AAA(tha)(EXP)'", dated 12
September 2014 and "Fitch Confirms ICBCTL's Upsized Guaranteed
Bonds at
'AAA(tha)(EXP)", dated 25 September 2014 on
www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Parson Singha, CFA
Senior Director
+662 108 0151
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited
Park Ventures, Level 17
57 Wireless Road, Lumpini
Patumwan, Bangkok 10330
Secondary Analyst
Jindarat Laotaveerungsawat
Associate Director
+662 108 0153
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Cornish
Managing Director
+852 2263 9901
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National
ratings in Thailand.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 31
January 2014, "National Scale Ratings Criteria", dated 30
October 2013, "Rating
FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies", dated 10 August 2012,
and "Finance and
Leasing Companies Criteria", dated 11 December 2012 are
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
