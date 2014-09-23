(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, September 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Macao-based
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Macau) Limited's (ICBC
Macau; A/Stable)
10-year subordinated note issue a final rating of 'A-'.
The assignment of the final rating follows the completion of the
bond issuance
and receipt of documents conforming to the information
previously received.
Fitch assigned an expected rating of 'A-(EXP)' to the issue on
28 August 2014.
The USD320m notes carry fixed coupon rates (3.875% in the first
five years and
the US treasury rate plus spread in the last five years). The
notes will be
callable by ICBC Macau after five years, and they represent
direct, subordinated
and unsecured obligations of ICBC Macau.
The notes, which do not have a non-viability clause, will
qualify as ICBC
Macau's supplementary capital. The notes do not qualify as
capital for the
bank's Chinese parent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
(ICBC; A/Stable),
on a consolidated basis.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
In accordance with Fitch's rating criteria, the notes are rated
one notch below
ICBC Macau's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'A' to
reflect higher loss
severity relative to senior unsecured instruments given their
subordination.
ICBC Macau's IDRs are equalised with ICBC, reflecting Fitch's
view there is an
extremely high probability that support from the Chinese
government to ICBC
would flow through to ICBC Macau, given its core importance to
ICBC.
The use of ICBC Macau's support-driven IDR as the anchor rating
reflects the
agency's view that support from the Chinese authorities, the
majority owner of
ICBC, would be made available to the note if needed.
Fitch believes the risk of non-performance of the notes is
adequately reflected
in the anchor rating and no incremental notching is required as
the notes
provide gone-concern loss-absorption. The notes also do not have
triggers that
would result in coupon deferral. Under Fitch's methodology the
instrument does
not qualify for any equity credit.
ICBC Macau's total regulatory capital adequacy ratio (CAR) was
14.3% at
end-2013. The new issue will enable the bank to maintain brisk
asset growth
(2013: 20% yoy) and stable CAR after absorbing a fall in
supplementary capital
instruments due to regulatory phase-out for the remaining of
non-perpetual
subordinated notes in June 2014 (which reduced CAR by 0.4pp in
2014 based on
end-2013 risk-weighted assets).
ICBC Macau's outstanding subordinated securities are a HKD583m
perpetual
instrument (equivalent to USD75m; 0.8% of risk-weighted assets
at end-2013) and
HKD900m (equivalent to USD116m; 1.2%) of instruments with
options to be called
by ICBC Macau in December 2023. The existing subordinated notes
are fully
subscribed by ICBC. There is no junior non-equity capital other
than these
subordinated securities.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any changes to ICBC Macau's IDR would impact the issue's rating.
The IDR is
sensitive to any changes to its parent's ratings or its
propensity or ability to
extend extraordinary support in a timely manner.
The other ratings of ICBC Macau are unaffected and are as
follows:
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR: 'A'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: 'F1'
Support Rating: '1'
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 31
January 2014, "Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid
Securities
Criteria", dated 31 January 2014 and "Rating FI Subsidiaries and
Holding
Companies", dated 10 August 2012 are available on
www.fitchratings.com.
