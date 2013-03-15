(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned ICBC
(Thai) Leasing Company Limited's (ICBCTL: AAA(tha)/Stable) upcoming issue of
senior unsecured bonds of up to THB5bn, in two tranches due in 2016 and 2017,
National Long-Term ratings of 'AAA(tha)'.
ICBCTL has an option to issue a further amount of up to THB3bn. The proceeds
will be used for refinancing and for funding the expansion of the company's auto
loan portfolio.
Rating Action Rationale
The senior notes are rated at the same level as ICBCTL's National Long-Term
rating of 'AAA(tha)' as they represent unsecured and unsubordinated obligations
of the company.
The ratings reflect a very high support probability from its sole shareholder
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Thai) Public Company Limited (ICBCT;
AAA(tha)/Stable), in case of need. The ratings are equalised with those of
ICBCT to reflect ICBCTL's role as a core subsidiary of its parent bank. This is
evident in the name-sharing, full ownership and high board representation by and
strong funding support from ICBCT. It is integral to ICBCT's operations via its
key role in the auto hire purchase business - which is an important part of the
group's retail banking - and through its high revenue and asset contribution to
the group.
In 2012, ICBCTL continued to report strong loan growth of around 40% yoy (2011:
54% yoy), mainly due to the company's expansion strategy and also due to the
government's policy on first-car tax exemption. Return on assets improved
slightly to 0.7% in 2012 (2011: 0.6%), while its non-performing loan (NPL) ratio
eased to 1.3% (2011: 2.1%).
ICBCTL (formerly Leasing Sinn Asia Company Limited) is a wholly owned subsidiary
of ICBCT and has been its flagship company for the auto hire purchase and
leasing business in Thailand since 2005. The company has expanded its loan
portfolio significantly since 2010, when ICBC (A/Stable) became the largest
shareholder of ICBCT. At end-2012, it was ranked number nine in Thailand's hire
purchase and financial lease industry with a market share of around 3%.
Rating Drivers and Sensitivities
A downgrade of ICBCTL is likely to stem from a similar action on ICBCT, and in
turn, from ICBC. However, Fitch believes this is unlikely in the near term given
the Stable Outlook of ICBC's ratings. A material reduction in ICBCT's ownership
in or a significant weakening in the propensity of support for ICBCTL may result
in negative rating action. Diminished importance to ICBCT through sharply lower
contribution to ICBCT's loan portfolio, revenue and profit could lead to
ICBCTL's rating being notched down from that of ICBCT.