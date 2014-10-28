(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MUMBAI/SINGAPORE, October 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
India-based IDBI
Bank Ltd's (IDBI Bank; BBB-/Stable) USD350m senior unsecured
notes due April
2020 a final rating of 'BBB-'.
This follows the completion of the securities issue and the
receipt of final
documents conforming to information previously received. The
final rating is the
same as the expected rating assigned on 20 October 2014. The
notes are issued by
IDBI's Dubai branch.
The notes will constitute direct, unconditional, unsubordinated
and unsecured
obligations of the issuer. They will rank pari passu among
themselves and with
all other unsubordinated and unsecured obligations of IDBI.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The senior unsecured instruments are rated at the same level as
the bank's
Issuer Default Rating (IDR), in accordance with Fitch's
criteria.
IDBI Bank's IDR is driven by its Support Rating Floor of 'BBB-',
which is higher
than its Viability Rating of 'bb', and reflects Fitch's
expectation of a high
probability of extraordinary support from the government of
India, if necessary.
IDBI's systemic importance is high, which is driven by its large
size and asset
share, the government of India's majority shareholding (76.5%
following a recent
capital injection), and IDBI's role as a strategic shareholder
in setting up
vital financial institutions, such as ARCIL (India's first asset
reconstruction
company), SIDBI (SME policy bank) and CCIL (provider of clearing
and settlement
services). IDBI, along with other state banks, has also received
regular capital
injections from the government.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A change in IDBI Bank's IDR will have an impact on the
securities' rating.
IDBI Bank's other ratings are unchanged and are as follows:
Long-Term IDR 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR 'F3'
Viability Rating 'bb'
Support Rating '2'
Support Rating Floor 'BBB-'
USD5bn medium-term note programme 'BBB-'
SGD250m senior unsecured notes 'BBB-'
CNY650m senior unsecured notes 'BBB-'
CHF110m senior unsecured notes 'BBB-'
USD1.35bn senior unsecured notes 'BBB-'
USD300m senior unsecured notes 'BBB-'
For more details on IDBI Bank's ratings and credit profile, see
"Fitch Affirms
Ratings on 9 Indian Banks; Pressure on Asset Quality", dated 3
September 2014
and full report titled "IDBI Bank", dated 24 March 2014,
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Ambreesh Srivastava
Senior Director
+65 6796 7218
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd.
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-04/05 Suntec Tower 4
Singapore
Secondary Analyst
Saswata Guha
Director
+91 22 4000 1741
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67
96 7234, Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 31
January 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
