(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/MUMBAI, April 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based agricultural processing and trading company REI Agro Ltd's (REI) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'B+'. The Outlook is Positive. The agency has also assigned the company a senior unsecured rating of 'B+' and its proposed guaranteed senior unsecured bond an expected rating of 'B+(EXP)'. The bonds are proposed to be issued by REI's Dubai-based subsidiary Ammalay Commoditiess JLT (Ammalay) and are backed by an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee by REI. The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received. Key Rating Drivers Leading market position: REI's leading market position and integrated business model in the basmati rice industry is supported by its well-known brand and a strong distribution network in India. The company also has a presence in the key export markets of Middle East and has established a distribution network through Ammalay to support its branded rice sales. The company, through its strong sourcing network, procures paddy from agricultural markets, matures and processes rice. This integrated business model, coupled with its market position, drives strong profitability in the branded and export segments. Moderate liquidity: REI's had cash of INR6.6bn and unutilised bank lines of INR7.7bn at end-December 2012. Fitch derives comfort from the liquid nature of REI's inventory and historically limited volatility in basmati prices. Furthermore, the proposed bond issue is likely to lower the company's average cost of debt. As such, the Positive Outlook reflecta an expected improvement in REI's financial profile which is likely to result in FFO interest coverage improving to over 2x on a sustained basis. Higher share of trading revenues: REI's overall profitability has been decreasing (FY12: 18.5%; FY11: 20.7%) primarily on account of its increasing proportion of low margin trading revenues (about 25% of total revenues in FY12, FY11 - nil). The company trades in rice and pulses, leveraging on its sourcing and distribution network in India. REI has also started trading in other agricultural commodities and metals/minerals (coal, iron ore) through Ammalay. Fitch expects the increase in trading revenues to continue to impact the REI's overall profitability over the medium term. The company's trading (other than basmati rice) is, however, largely against orders resulting in minimum price risk on account of inventory. During Q3FY13, REI's revenues grew by 59.3% to INR28.2bn with EBITDA margins of 16.9% (Q3FY12:19%). Highly working capital-intensive: The ratings are constrained by the high working capital requirement of the company. Basmati requires maturing of about 18-24 months, resulting in high inventory levels (FY12: 320 days). The high working capital requirement also led to high funds from operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage and weak FFO interest cover, of 4.8x of 1.8x, respectively, in FY12. The high working capital, coupled with large capex during FY11 and FY12, has resulted in negative free cash flows (FCF) during the last five years. Fitch expects FCF to remain negative in the near term and to turn positive by FY15 in the absence of any capex. Rating Sensitivities Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: - FFO interest cover of 2x or above on a sustained basis Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - FFO interest cover remaining below 2x on a sustained basis may result in Outlook being revised to Stable 