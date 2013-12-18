(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA/SYDNEY, December 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Indonesia-based retailer PT Sumber Alfaria Trijaya Tbk (Alfamart) a National Long-Term Rating of 'AA-(idn)' with Stable Outlook. 'AA' National Ratings denote expectations of very low default risk relative to other issuers or obligations in the same country. The default risk inherently differs only slightly from that of the country's highest rated issuers or obligations. KEY RATING DRIVERS Market Leadership: The rating reflects Alfamart's leadership in Indonesia's small-format modern retail segment - it has about 50% market share and will have more than 8,000 stores by the end of 2013. With an extensive store network and strategically located distribution centers, the company benefits from economies of scale and a strong bargaining position with suppliers. These provide Alfamart with a distinctive edge compared with traditional 'mom and pop' stores - it is able to provide competitive pricing, attractive product mix and shopping convenience. Extensive Network: Alfamart's extensive distribution network is an important bargaining chip with suppliers. About 41% of Alfamart's stores are located in densely populated Jakarta and the surrounding areas. The company is also quickly expanding to other areas in Java and other islands, such as Sumatra, Kalimantan and Sulawesi. Alfamart's deep penetration in residential areas allows quick and efficient product distribution, enabling it to enter areas where it is not economical for conventional distributors to do so. Scalable Capex: Although Alfamart will continue with its rapid growth strategy, Fitch believes the scalability of its capex and its track record in executing high levels of expenditure are important mitigating factors. Scalability derives from Alfamart's small-store format and quick turnaround for new store openings. In addition, the company will gradually be able to expand its network with less capex as it moves to raise the proportion of franchise outlets. Competitive Landscape: The rating is constrained by negative free cash flows in the short to medium term, Alfamart's strategy to rent property for its stores, and the dominance of highly fragmented traditional grocery retailers in Indonesia. Fitch also considers the competitive operating environment as an important constraint because Alfamart has to continuously invest in new stores or refurbishments to maintain its market share. Stable Outlook: In the next 18 months, despite its continued expansion, Fitch expects Alfamart to maintain comfortable financial metrics, characterized by FFO-net leverage below 3x (2013 forecast: 2.5x) and FFO fixed charge cover of above 2.5x (2013 forecast: 2.8x); which underpins the Stable Outlook. RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively lead to negative rating action include: - FFO-net leverage at more than 3.5x on a sustained basis - FFO fixed charge cover at less than 2.5x on a sustained basis Positive rating action is not expected over the medium term, due to Alfamart's debt-funded capex commitments. Primary Analyst Erlin Salim Associate Director +62 21 2988 6811 PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia DBS Bank Tower 24th Floor Suite 2403 Jl Prof Dr Satrio Kav 3-5 Jakarta 12940 Secondary Analyst Rufina Tam Associate Director +62 21 2988 6813 Committee Chairperson Vicky Melbourne Senior Director +61 2 8256 0325 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National ratings in Indonesia. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage', dated 5 August 2013, and 'National Scale Ratings Criteria', dated 30 October 2013, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage here National Scale Ratings Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.