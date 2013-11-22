(Repeat for additional subscibers)
Nov 22 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned Indonesia-based Bank Sulut a National Long-Term Rating of
'A(idn)'. The Outlook is Stable.
'A' National Ratings denote expectations of low default risk relative to other
issuers or obligations in the same country. However, changes in circumstances or
economic conditions may affect the capacity for timely repayment to a greater
degree than is the case for financial commitments denoted by a higher rated
category.
Bank Sulut is majority owned by the provincial government of North Sulawesi
(known as Sulut) and the municipalities and regencies within the province.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating reflects Fitch's view of support from the provincial and central
governments. The central government may provide limited support to Bank Sulut,
if required, even though it has lower systemic risk compared with other large
banks in Indonesia because of its important policy role in supporting
development in the regional economies in Sulut. Bank Sulut acts as a treasurer
for the Sulut and Gorontalo provincial governments, and is the main lender to
both provinces' civil servants.
Indonesia's central government has also previously demonstrated its willingness
to support regional development banks when it injected capital into 12 such
banks, including Bank Sulut, during the Asian Financial Crisis in 1997-98.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Upside potential for the bank's National Rating may result if it can
successfully close the gap with its larger Indonesian peers in terms of the size
of operations and assets, while maintaining a sound asset quality record, high
core capitalisation and healthy profitability with a predominantly low cost
funding base.
Downward rating pressure may arise from a weakening of the central government's
ability and/or propensity to provide extraordinary financial support to Bank
Sulut if required. Deterioration in the bank's standalone financial profile is
unlikely to impact its National Rating because the Sulut government owns a
majority of the bank and has high propensity to support it.