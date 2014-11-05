(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA/SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, November 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings
has assigned
Indonesia-based PT Duta Anggada Realty Tbk (Duta) a Long-Term
Issuer Default
Rating of
'B' with a Stable Outlook. At the same time the agency has also
assigned the
company a senior unsecured rating of 'B' and assigned its
proposed senior
unsecured notes due in 2019 a 'B(EXP)' expected rating with a
Recovery Rating of
'RR4'.
The notes will be issued by a wholly owned subsidiary and
guaranteed by Duta and
certain subsidiaries. The notes are rated at the same level as
Duta's senior
unsecured debt rating as they represent direct, unconditional,
unsecured and
unsubordinated obligations of the company.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Small Scale: Duta is a small development company that has
limited project
diversification compared with higher rated international peers.
Over the short
to medium term more than 60% presales will be driven by the Icon
Towers project
in Jakarta. Duta's limited scale and project concentration
constrain its
business profile as these factors raise the risk of earnings and
cash flow
volatility. The company's financial profile is especially
vulnerable in light of
increasing debt-funded investments with long payback period.
High Development Risk: As Duta is primarily focused on cyclical
commercial and
industrial projects, which heighten the development risk
profile. Icon Towers'
strategic location in Jakarta's central business district and
Duta's flexibility
to phase out construction at its industrial estate are important
mitigating
factors for this risk.
Although the company has a pipeline of projects under
development, the company
has limited land bank, particularly in comparison with its
international peers.
Consequently, Fitch believes that the company will need
additional capex or
working capital for land acquisition.
Sufficient Recurring Income: Fitch expects Duta to be able to
maintain a ratio
of recurring EBITDA to interest expense of about 0.5x that is
sufficient for its
rating on a sustained basis. This is mainly supported by prime
assets with high
occupancy rates that produce stable recurring revenue. Fitch
also expects the
recurring revenue base to increase as Duta successfully executes
its hotel
projects in a timely manner. While Duta has little experience
in the
hospitality sector, the assets are in good locations and the
company has teamed
up experienced franchises that have strong hotel brands.
Comfortable Liquidity Profile: The rating also reflects Duta's
comfortable
liquidity profile, which is supported by pre-sales from the
Sinarmas MSIG Tower
office project in Jakarta, the availability of assets for sale,
and stable
recurring cash flows derived from high occupancy rates in its
investment assets.
Liquidity is further supported by a well-distributed debt
maturity schedule that
allows the company to accumulate cash buffers.
Manageable Currency Risk: Fitch believes currency mismatch is
manageable given
Duta's high development margins and a fair proportion of US
dollar-denominated
cash flows from presales at Icon Towers.
Debt Restructuring History: Duta's debt restructuring history
may limit its
funding flexibility considering the cyclical nature of the
property development
business. However these concerns have reduced as Duta
established its track
record in the debt capital markets and maintained a diversified
banking
relationship.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Decline in presales/ gross debt to below 75% on a sustained
basis
- Decline in reccuring EBITDA/ interest expense to below 0.5x
on a sustained
basis
- Pressure on liquidity, such as cash balances failing to cover
short-term
obligations
Positive: Positive rating action is not expected in the next 12
months due to
its small scale and project concentration. An upgrade may be
considered if the
company successfully executes its current development pipeline
so that it has
more business diversification and a stronger base of recurring
revenue.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology: Including
Short-Term Ratings
and Parent
and Subsidiary Linkage', dated 28 May 2014are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
