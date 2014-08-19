(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA/SYDNEY, August 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Indonesia-based PT
Bank KEB Hana Indonesia (KEB Hana) a National Long-Term Rating
of 'AAA(idn)' and
a National Short-Term Rating of 'F1+(idn)'. The Outlook is
Stable.
'AAA' National Ratings denote the highest rating assigned by
Fitch on its
national rating scale for that country. This rating is assigned
to issuers or
obligations with the lowest expectation of default risk relative
to all other
issuers or obligations in the same country.
'F1' National Ratings indicate the strongest capacity for timely
payment of
financial commitments relative to other issuers or obligations
in the same
country. On Fitch's National Rating scale, this rating is
assigned to the lowest
default risk relative to others in the same country. Where the
liquidity profile
is particularly strong, a "+" is added to the assigned rating.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings on KEB Hana are based on Fitch's assessment of a
high propensity of
support, should it be needed, from its Korea-based parents, Hana
Bank
(A-/Stable) and Korea Exchange Bank (KEB; A-/Stable), which are
wholly owned by
Hana Financial Group (HFG). Fitch assesses KEB Hana as
strategically important
to Hana Bank and KEB given their combined 87.2% ownership, name
association,
technical assistance in risk management, stand-by liquidity
assistance, capital
injections in the past and appointment of key personnel from
both parents to KEB
Hana's management board. KEB Hana is important to its parents'
goal of
developing business growth in emerging Asian countries,
particularly Indonesia.
Nevertheless, its contributions to its parents' assets and
profits remain small
at the moment.
KEB Hana's loan portfolio is made up mainly of commercial loans
extended to
Indonesian and Indonesia-based Korean companies. The loans are
diversified
across economic sectors, but fairly concentrated by size with
the 20 largest
loans accounting for 38% of total gross loans at end-1H14. The
bank maintained
its asset quality in 1H14, even though it expanded its loan book
aggressively in
the past few years. KEB Hana's profitability was satisfactory in
1H14. However,
Fitch believes that profitability is likely to come under
pressure amid the
challenging operating environment, with heightened competition,
higher funding
cost and potentially higher credit cost.
KEB Hana's loan to deposit ratio remained high at 126% at
end-1H14 and it was
notably above the industry average due to a weaker funding
franchise, limited
distribution network and rapid loan growth. Fitch expects the
bank to rely on
loans from its shareholders to support funding. KEB Hana's
capital position is
strong, but this is mainly underpinned by capital support from
its parents while
its internal capital generation is weak. Hana Bank injected
capital into the
Indonesian subsidiary in 2010 and 2012 to support the bank's
business growth.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any perceived weakening of support from or significant dilution
in ownership by
its parents, Hana Bank and KEB, could exert downward pressure on
KEB Hana's
National Ratings. The ratings are already at the top end of the
scale.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Ira Febrianty
Analyst
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
Financial Institution
DBS Bank Tower
24th Floor, Suite 2403
Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta, Indonesia 12940
+62 21 2988 6810
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Lee
Senior Director
+886 2 8175 7601
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 31
January 2014, and "National Scale Ratings Criteria", dated 30
October 2013, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
