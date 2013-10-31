(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Oct 31 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has assigned Indonesia-based commercial property developer PT Metropolis Propertindo Utama (MPU) a Long-Term Foreign- Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'B' with Stable Outlook. The agency has also assigned MPU a senior unsecured rating of 'B' and its proposed senior secured USD notes an expected 'B(EXP)' rating, with a Recovery Rating of 'RR4'. The proposed notes are to be issued by Khatulistiwa Development Pte Ltd and guaranteed by MPU. The final rating is contingent upon receipt of documents conforming to information already received.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

High Business Risks: The rating reflects Fitch's view of MPU's high business risks, characterized by low earnings visibility and high upfront investment commitments. MPU realises income through the divestment of its developments predominantly to PT Lippo Karawaci Tbk (Lippo, BB-/Stable) and its related structured finance vehicles (First Real Estate Investment Trust and Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust, both unrated) - collectively the Lippo group.

MPU has a close relationship with and strategic support from the Lippo group. However, there is significant risk to MPU's exit strategy on the developments because there are no formal agreements in place for Lippo group to acquire the properties, except for several hospitals described in IPO documents from Siloam Hospitals, which is 84% owned by Lippo. MPU's exit strategy is not only contingent on the Lippo Group's financial capacity to acquire these assets but also subject to the vagaries of the property cycle.

Volatile Property Sales: As predominantly a commercial property developer in Indonesia, MPU is exposed to higher risk than a typical residential property developer. MPU derives most of its earnings from recycling its assets, which usually generate lumpy earnings and require high upfront investment commitments. While Fitch recognizes that MPU has a pool of mature assets, such as plots of land, that it can sell, its ability to monetize these assets depends on market conditions, which can be volatile.

Limited Cash Conservation Ability: MPU's business model exposes the company to construction development risks and significant upfront committed funding. Since most the projects in MPU's pipeline are aimed at the Lippo group, any delay in divesting these assets will add pressure on the company's liquidity. This risk is heightened by MPU limited ability to scale back its current projects.

Untested Recycling Track Record: While Fitch acknowledges MPU's financial profile could improve when it executes and divests projects in a timely manner, that track record of fast asset recycling is still untested. MPU plans to divest hospitals and shopping malls within three and six months of completion, respectively. Fitch expects MPU to consistently demonstrate timely asset recycling and the ability to maintain comfortable liquidity buffers to compensate for its high business risk profile.

Adequate Liquidity: MPU enjoys access to a deep pool of short-term debentures, which enable it to manage its short-term liquidity position. Fitch expects that MPU will continue to have access to this investor base in times when liquidity is short.

Leveraging on Siloam Expansions: Siloam Hospitals raised USD137m from an IPO completed in early September 2013, with the proceeds mostly allocated to its expansion plans. Siloam's market leadership and adequate capital position, and the resilient demand for healthcare provide better earning visibility for MPU's hospital projects. The agency's rating case incorporates divestments of six hospitals worth about IDR1.6 trn (USD 143m) over the next three years to First REIT.

Attractive Industry Potential: MPU is strategically positioned to benefit from Indonesia's growing middle class. Fitch forecasts about 50% of MPU's medium-term cashflows will come from divestment of retail and hospital assets, which benefit from growing consumption and improving healthcare standards.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include:

- Increase in net debt/ inventory ratio to above 30% (2013: Fitch forecast 28%) on a sustained basis

Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include:

-Track record in timely asset recycling as indicated by property sales/ gross debt ratio maintained at 1.2x on a sustained basis (FY12: 0.6x)

-Maintaining comfortable liquidity buffer as indicated by positive free cash flows or net cash position on a sustained basis