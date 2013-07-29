(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA/SYDNEY, July 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Indonesia-based
property developer PT Modernland Realty Tbk (Modernland) a
Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) of 'B' with Stable Outlook.
The agency has also assigned Modernland a senior unsecured
rating of 'B' and its
proposed senior unsecured USD notes an expected 'B(EXP)' rating,
with a Recovery
Rating of 'RR4'. The proposed notes are to be issued by
Modernland Overseas Pte
Ltd and guaranteed by PT Modernland Realty Tbk and wholly-owned
subsidiaries.
The final rating is contingent upon receipt of documents
conforming to
information already received.
Key Rating Drivers
Limited recurring income: Modernland's limited recurring revenue
differentiates
it from higher-rated global peers. Recurring income, which is
derived from
management estate fees and newly opened hotel operations, is
still small at less
than 10% of annual EBITDA. Fitch views Modernland's small
recurring revenue
base as a main constraint on its ratings, particularly given the
cyclical nature
of the property development sector.
Execution risks: Modernland's Jakarta Garden City's strategic
location and
established infrastructure, together with its affordability
compared with
properties in Kelapa Gading, underpin its business growth
prospects. However,
this project is a joint venture with Keppel Land, who currently
has a 51%
majority stake in the project. Modernland plans to use proceeds
from the
proposed notes to acquire Keppel Land's share. In Fitch's view
Modernland has
yet to demonstrate a track record of strong presales without
Keppel Land's
support.
Similar risks are also inherent in Modernland's longer-term
expansion plan in
Bekasi, whose success is contingent upon the timely execution of
an
infrastructure project and the company's ability to build
critical mass.
Project diversification: The ratings also reflect Modernland's
sizable landbank
which is diversified by location and evenly balanced between
industrial and
residential use. Over the next 18 months, cashflows will be
driven by presales
from residential estate Jakarta Garden City and industrial
estate Modern
Cikande. Over the longer term, the company will also look to
launch its second
industrial estate in Bekasi, which is in a sought-after
industrial area.
Cash buffer from ASRI: Cashflows from landbank sales to PT Alam
Sutera Realty
Tbk (ASRI, B+/Stable) is an important mitigating factor to
execution risks by
providing sufficient liquidity buffer. Modernland expects to
receive IDR3.4trn
over the next 30 months for a total of 170 hectare land sold.
Proceeds will
mainly be allocated to the acquisition of land in Bekasi, which
has better
potential for development, sustainable presales and cashflows.
Modernland's low
acquisition cost of 489 hectares of landbank in Bekasi for about
USD20/sqm is an
additional comfort and reduces project execution risks.
Rating Sensitivities
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- Decline in presales/ gross debt ratio to below 30% (2013:
Fitch forecast 30%)
on a sustained basis
- Net debt/ net inventory remaining above 1x after 2015 (2013:
Fitch forecast
1.4x), possibly resulting from delayed project execution or
weaker pre-sales
Positive rating action is not expected until Modernland is able
to demonstrate a
track record in timely project execution leading to improved
scale and project
diversification, or of improved recurring income.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Shahim Zubair, CFA
Associate Director
+65 67967227
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
6 Temasek Boulevard
#35-05 Suntec Tower Four
Singapore 038986
Secondary Analyst
Erlin Salim
Associate Director
+62 21 29026410
Committee Chairperson
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0325
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 8
August 2012, are
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
