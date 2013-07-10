(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA/SEOUL/SINGAPORE, July 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
assigned
Indonesia-based PT Mitra Pinasthika Mustika Finance (MPM
Finance) a National
Long-Term rating of 'A-(idn)'. The Outlook is Stable.
The National Long-Term 'A-(idn)' rating reflects Fitch's
expectation that MPM
Finance will receive support from its parent, PT Mitra
Pinashtika Mustika Tbk
(MPM; 'A(idn)'/Stable), in times of need.
Key Rating Drivers
Fitch's view of a high propensity of timely support from MPM is
underpinned by
MPM Finance's strategic importance to the former's auto mobile
business. This is
underlined in MPM's 100% ownership of MPM Finance (62.82%
ownership indirectly
through MPM Rent, which is 100%-owned by MPM). As part of MPM's
automotive
business, MPM Finance has an important role to provide MPM's car
financing
services.
Net managed receivables at MPM Finance increased to IDR2.9trn at
end-March 2013
from IDR897bn at-end 2008. Fitch expects that the MPM Finance's
target to grow
net managed receivables by 48% by end-2013 from IDR2.9trn at
end-December 2012
will be challenged by economic slowdown especially in the
commodity sector - a
key market for MPM Finance.
MPM Finance's asset quality weakened with non-performing loans
(NPLs) increasing
to 2.3% of total net manage receivables at-end March 2013 (2012:
1.7%). This is
mainly due to weakening asset quality of borrowers in the
commodity sector and a
weaker collection team due to a high turnover. The latter has
been resolved by
recruiting a new collection team and by strengthening its
collection processes.
Nevertheless, asset quality is likely to remain under pressure
in the
near-to-medium term due to the economic slowdown, MPM Finance's
ambitious growth
plans and potential fuel price hikes.
Fitch expects MPM Finance to continue to tap funding from bank
loans to support
its car financing business growth and, possibly, from debt
capital markets. This
is because its debt/equity ratio (DER) - at 4.3x at end-March
2013 (2012: 5.8x)
- is still far below the regulatory threshold of 10x. Further,
MPM Finance can
rely on capital support, in time of need, from MPM if the
internal DER threshold
is breached. Reflecting its commitment to MPM Finance, MPM in
January 2013
injected IDR100bn into the subsidiary to support business
growth.
MPM Finances' focus on used car financing - which charges high
interest rates -
means its profitability is higher than that of peers which
engage in new car
financing. Return on asset and return on equity stood at 3.2%
and 19.3% at
end-March 2013, respectively.
Rating Sensitivities
Any decline in MPM's ownership or support or in MPM Finance's
strategic
importance to MPM would exert downward pressure on its rating.
However, Fitch
sees this prospect as remote in the foreseeable future, given
MPM Finance's
important role to expand MPM's automotive business, especially
in car financing.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Stefanus Yuniardhi
Associate Director
+62 21 2902 6407
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
Level 20 Prudential Tower
Jl. Jend. Sudirman Kav.79
Jakarta, Indonesia 12910
Secondary Analyst
Iwan Wisaksana
Director
+62 21 2902 6406
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Lee
Senior Director
+886 2 8175 7601
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National
ratings in Indonesia.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 15
August 2012, "Finance and Leasing Companies Ratings Criteria",
dated 12 December
2012, "Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies", dated 10
August 2012, and
"National Ratings Criteria", dated 19 January 2011, are
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
