JAKARTA/SYDNEY, November 07 (Fitch) PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
has assigned
Indonesia-based investment holding company PT Saratoga Investama
Sedaya Tbk
(Saratoga) a National Long-Term rating of 'A(idn)'. The Outlook
is Stable.
Saratoga's rating reflects the healthy liquidity of its
portfolio and low debt
in relation to its portfolio value. The ratings are constrained
due to its weak
interest coverage ratios and the uncertainty of its portfolio
composition over
the next few years.
'A' National Ratings denote expectations of low default risk
relative to other
issuers or obligations in the same country. However, changes in
circumstances or
economic conditions may affect the capacity for timely repayment
to a greater
degree than is the case for financial commitments denoted by a
higher rated
category.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strong Portfolio Liquidity: Of Saratoga's investment portfolio
of USD2bn as at
September 2014, 47% comprised equity investments in PT Tower
Bersama
Infrastructure Tbk (TBI; BB/Stable) and 27% in PT Adaro Energy
Tbk (Adaro) Fitch
believes that the company can raise meaningful cash by selling
down these
investments without significant effect on their share prices,
due to healthy
share trading volumes.
Weak Interest Coverage: The ratings remain constrained primarily
due to weak
funds flow from operations (FFO) interest coverage. The agency
expects the ratio
to weaken further over the medium term from our estimate of 0.8x
in 2013. This
is due to a relatively weak dividend flow from its investments,
and the
possibility of interest costs increasing as a result of
Saratoga's willingness
to increase its loan to value (LTV) ratio to 20% over the medium
term (June
2014: 13%).
Fitch has adjusted the ratios to reflect the dividends received,
operating
expenses, taxes and interest expenses of the holding company and
its fully owned
subsidiaries to better reflect its operations as an investment
holding company.
Uncertainty with Portfolio Composition: Saratoga's holding in
its more mature
investments - Adaro and TBI - is likely to reduce over time. We
believe that
Saratoga's portfolio is likely to evolve into one that has a
relatively higher
mix of early stage companies and growth companies, which offer a
higher
potential for return but are inherently more risky.
Debt Maturities Extended: Most of the debt held by the holding
company and its
wholly owned subsidiaries was refinanced in October 2014. Annual
debt maturities
currently do not exceed USD70m until 2018 compared to June 2014,
when about 90%
of the USD245m total debt was due in 2016. Fitch believes that
maturities could
be met comfortably through selling down stakes in both Adaro and
TBI. Both these
companies had a combined average daily turnover value of about
USD8m, in the 12
months to October 2014. Annual debt maturities do not exceed 10x
the value of
the average daily turnover value of both Adaro and TBI until
2018.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative Rating Guidelines: Future developments that may,
individually or
collectively lead to negative rating action include:
- An decrease in the ratio of the value of listed
investments/debt to below 4x
on a sustained basis
- Debt maturities in any given year exceeding 10% of portfolio
value
Positive Rating Guidelines: Future developments that may,
individually or
collectively lead to positive rating action include:
- The ability to sustain FFO interest coverage above 1.5x
provided liquidity
remains adequate.
