(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, December 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned ING
Belgium's
(A+/Negative) fixed rate residential mortgage pandbrieven
programme of up to
EUR10bn a 'AAA' rating with a Stable Outlook.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating is based on ING Belgium's Long-term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) as
the programme's main debtor of recourse, a Discontinuity-Cap
(D-Cap) of '4'
(Moderate) and a 43% breakeven level of over-collateralisation
(OC).
The Stable Outlook on the pandbrieven was assigned despite
Outlook on ING
Belgium being Negative. It is based on Fitch's Stable Outlook
for Belgium, the
agency's expectations that the performance of the cover assets
will be stable
and the cushion provided by the D-Cap of '4' against the bank's
downgrade.
The 'AAA' breakeven OC of 43% allows for timely payment on the
pandbrieven under
Fitch's cash flow analysis for the instrument rating. The
breakeven OC for a
given rating will be affected, amongst other things, by the
profile of the
assets relative to the outstanding pandbrieven, which can change
over time, even
in the absence of any new issuances, and should not be assumed
to remain
constant.
All loans in the cover pool are fixed-rate or fixed with reset
dates. The
breakeven OC reflects the asset and liability profiles and
maturity mismatches,
with the modelled pandbrieven having a shorter weighted-average
life (WAL; five
years) than the WAL of 10.3 years for the cover assets. Combined
with the
stressed refinance rate applied to a fixed-rate pool, maturity
mismatches
account for a large part of the breakeven OC for the instrument
rating. Given
that Fitch's breakeven OC will be affected, among other things,
by changes in
the assets profile in relation to the pandbrieven, Fitch
modelled an issuer
default at different times in its cash flow model, based on its
expectation that
further series will be issued under the programme within the
coming months.
The D-Cap of '4' (Moderate) for the programme is driven by
Fitch's moderate risk
assessment of the liquidity gap and systemic risk, which takes
into account the
12-month maturity extension on the pandbrieven in the event of a
default of ING
Belgium and a pre-funded reserve covering three months of
interest on the
pandbrieven. The same moderate risk assessment is also taken on
the cover
pool-specific alternative management component of the D-Cap
analysis, based on
the bank's IT system and taking into account the specificities
of managing a
pool of Belgian residential assets and notably the all-sums
mortgages and
mandates.
Fitch assessed asset segregation as representing low
discontinuity risk, given
the protection provided by the pandbrieven legislative framework
in Belgium with
regard to commingling, set-off and claw-back risks. However,
there is a residual
risk of some cover assets being returned to the issuer's
insolvency estate if it
can be established with certainty that they will not be needed
to repay the
outstanding pandbrieven. The same low risk assessment is applied
to the systemic
alternative management component of the D-Cap analysis, taking
into account the
role of the cover pool monitor and of the special estate
administrator under
Belgian law.
Given that there are currently no privileged derivatives
registered under the
programme, Fitch assessed the privileged derivatives as
representing very low
discontinuity risk under its D-Cap analysis.
At closing, the EUR2.5bn cover pool consisted of Belgian housing
loans to prime
borrowers. The portfolio's weighted average (WA) original
mortgage-to-value is
86%, with a WA current indexed loan-to-value of 73.3%. Overall,
46% of the loans
in the cover pool are partially secured by a mandate, for which
Fitch gives
limited credit in its recovery calculations as no actual
security has been put
in place initially but rather a right to register a mortgage
exists. The
agency's expected cumulative credit loss in a 'AAA' rating
scenario is 10.1%.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to a downgrade if any of
the following
occurs: (i) the LT IDR of ING Belgium is downgraded by three
notches or more;
(ii) the D-Cap is lowered to one (very high risk) or zero (full
discontinuity);
(iii) the level of OC that Fitch takes into account in its
analysis falls below
Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven OC of 43%.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Will Rossiter
Director
+33 1 4429 9147
Fitch Ratings S.A.S.
60 rue de Monceau
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Francois Le Roy
Analyst
+33 1 4429 9175
Committee Chairperson
Emmanuelle Ricordeau
Senior Director
+33 1 4429 9148
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 4
September 2013;
'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds'
and
'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds:
Derivative
Addendum' both dated 13 May 2013; 'EMEA RMBS Master Rating
Criteria', dated 6
June 2013; 'EMEA Criteria Addendum - Belgium', dated 21 June
2013; 'Covered
Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and Refinancing
Stress Addendum',
dated 3 June 2013, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
here
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds:
Derivative
Addendum
here
EMEA RMBS Master Rating Criteria
here
EMEA Criteria Addendum - Belgium
here
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and Refinance
Stress Addendum
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.