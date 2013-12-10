(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS/LONDON, December 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned ING Belgium's (A+/Negative) fixed rate residential mortgage pandbrieven programme of up to EUR10bn a 'AAA' rating with a Stable Outlook. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating is based on ING Belgium's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) as the programme's main debtor of recourse, a Discontinuity-Cap (D-Cap) of '4' (Moderate) and a 43% breakeven level of over-collateralisation (OC). The Stable Outlook on the pandbrieven was assigned despite Outlook on ING Belgium being Negative. It is based on Fitch's Stable Outlook for Belgium, the agency's expectations that the performance of the cover assets will be stable and the cushion provided by the D-Cap of '4' against the bank's downgrade. The 'AAA' breakeven OC of 43% allows for timely payment on the pandbrieven under Fitch's cash flow analysis for the instrument rating. The breakeven OC for a given rating will be affected, amongst other things, by the profile of the assets relative to the outstanding pandbrieven, which can change over time, even in the absence of any new issuances, and should not be assumed to remain constant. All loans in the cover pool are fixed-rate or fixed with reset dates. The breakeven OC reflects the asset and liability profiles and maturity mismatches, with the modelled pandbrieven having a shorter weighted-average life (WAL; five years) than the WAL of 10.3 years for the cover assets. Combined with the stressed refinance rate applied to a fixed-rate pool, maturity mismatches account for a large part of the breakeven OC for the instrument rating. Given that Fitch's breakeven OC will be affected, among other things, by changes in the assets profile in relation to the pandbrieven, Fitch modelled an issuer default at different times in its cash flow model, based on its expectation that further series will be issued under the programme within the coming months. The D-Cap of '4' (Moderate) for the programme is driven by Fitch's moderate risk assessment of the liquidity gap and systemic risk, which takes into account the 12-month maturity extension on the pandbrieven in the event of a default of ING Belgium and a pre-funded reserve covering three months of interest on the pandbrieven. The same moderate risk assessment is also taken on the cover pool-specific alternative management component of the D-Cap analysis, based on the bank's IT system and taking into account the specificities of managing a pool of Belgian residential assets and notably the all-sums mortgages and mandates. Fitch assessed asset segregation as representing low discontinuity risk, given the protection provided by the pandbrieven legislative framework in Belgium with regard to commingling, set-off and claw-back risks. However, there is a residual risk of some cover assets being returned to the issuer's insolvency estate if it can be established with certainty that they will not be needed to repay the outstanding pandbrieven. The same low risk assessment is applied to the systemic alternative management component of the D-Cap analysis, taking into account the role of the cover pool monitor and of the special estate administrator under Belgian law. Given that there are currently no privileged derivatives registered under the programme, Fitch assessed the privileged derivatives as representing very low discontinuity risk under its D-Cap analysis. At closing, the EUR2.5bn cover pool consisted of Belgian housing loans to prime borrowers. The portfolio's weighted average (WA) original mortgage-to-value is 86%, with a WA current indexed loan-to-value of 73.3%. Overall, 46% of the loans in the cover pool are partially secured by a mandate, for which Fitch gives limited credit in its recovery calculations as no actual security has been put in place initially but rather a right to register a mortgage exists. The agency's expected cumulative credit loss in a 'AAA' rating scenario is 10.1%. RATING SENSITIVITIES The 'AAA' rating would be vulnerable to a downgrade if any of the following occurs: (i) the LT IDR of ING Belgium is downgraded by three notches or more; (ii) the D-Cap is lowered to one (very high risk) or zero (full discontinuity); (iii) the level of OC that Fitch takes into account in its analysis falls below Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven OC of 43%. Contact: Primary Analyst Will Rossiter Director +33 1 4429 9147 Fitch Ratings S.A.S. 60 rue de Monceau 75008 Paris Secondary Analyst Francois Le Roy Analyst +33 1 4429 9175 Committee Chairperson Emmanuelle Ricordeau Senior Director +33 1 4429 9148 Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49 69 768076 232, Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 4 September 2013; 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds' and 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds: Derivative Addendum' both dated 13 May 2013; 'EMEA RMBS Master Rating Criteria', dated 6 June 2013; 'EMEA Criteria Addendum - Belgium', dated 21 June 2013; 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Mortgage Liquidity and Refinancing Stress Addendum', dated 3 June 2013 