(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Italy's
Intesa Sanpaolo
Vita (ISV; BBB+/Stable) EUR750m issue of perpetual
fixed/floating subordinated
notes a final 'BBB-' rating.
The subordinated perpetual notes have a first call date in 2024.
There will be a
4.75% fixed annual coupon until the reset date and six months
Euribor plus
4.817% (which implies a 100 basis points step-up) thereafter.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The notes' rating is two notches below ISV's Issuer Default
Rating (IDR),
reflecting below average recovery prospects and material loss
absorption
features, in line with Fitch's criteria.
The notes are eligible as Tier 1 for regulatory treatment of up
to 50% of the
required solvency margin and are expected to be grandfathered as
Tier 1 capital
under Solvency 2. The notes are subject to regulatory override
and receive 100%
equity credit in Fitch's internal risk-based capital
calculation. Given the
step-up on the reset date, Fitch has treated the notes as 100%
debt in its
financial leverage calculation.
Fitch views this issue as negative for ISV's financial leverage,
as the new
notes are treated as 100% debt in Fitch's leverage calculations.
Financial
leverage, as calculated by Fitch, will increase to around 24%
from 13% at
end-2013, based on a pro-forma calculation on 2013 results.
Coverage of interest
expenses will also deteriorate, from a run-rate of 15x
pre-issuance to around
8x. However, both leverage and coverage metrics post-issuance
remain
commensurate with ISV's rating.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating on the subordinated debt issue is notched down from
ISV's IDR and is
therefore sensitive to any changes in that rating.
