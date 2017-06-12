(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, June 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Intrum
Justitia AB (Intrum)
an expected Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BB(EXP)',
an expected
Short-Term IDR of 'B(EXP)' and an expected senior unsecured
long-term debt
rating of 'BB(EXP)'. The Rating Outlook on Intrum's expected
Long-Term IDR is
Positive.
The expected ratings will convert to final ratings upon
finalisation of the
combination of Intrum with another credit management services
provider/debt
purchaser Lindorff Group (Lindorff), provided that this is
undertaken in a
manner consistent with Fitch's expectations, as outlined below.
They assume
remedies needed to address the European Commission (EC)
Directorate-General for
Competition's requirements are broadly in line with Intrum's
proposals.
On completion of the transaction, Intrum will acquire all
outstanding shares in
Lindorff in exchange for newly issued shares in Intrum.
Pre-transaction Intrum
shareholders will own slightly more than half of the
post-transaction share
capital, but Nordic Capital Fund VIII, currently the indirect
majority
shareholder in Lindorff, will become the largest indirect
shareholder in the
combined entity.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT
Intrum's expected ratings reflect the combined company's
well-established and
diversified franchise within the credit management/debt
purchaser sector. Once
the Lindorff transaction is completed, expected later this
month, Intrum will in
Europe be materially the largest in its sector as measured by
EBITDA. More than
half of its revenue will relate to servicing as opposed to
purchasing
activities. While Intrum's business model remains focussed on
the narrow debt
purchasing and collection markets, its broad-based franchise
within these
industries supports our assessment of Intrum's company profile,
which has a
positive influence on its expected ratings overall.
Since the Lindorff combination was announced, the EC has
informed the two
parties of potential competition concerns in five Nordic/Baltic
markets. Intrum
has proposed to divest of Lindorff's business in Denmark,
Estonia, Finland and
Sweden, as well as its own in Norway. According to Intrum, this
action will
reduce pro-forma EBITDA (excluding the impact of portfolio
amortisation,
synergies and non-recurring items) by an estimated 12%-13% from
its previous
level of around SEK5 billion, but maintain the larger of the
combining group's
two pre-transaction operations in each market. Given continuing
leading market
share within each of the five affected countries, as well as the
breadth of the
group's coverage across Europe as a whole, Fitch continues to
view Intrum's
franchise positively for the expected ratings.
The expected Long-Term IDR also takes into account Intrum's
leverage (as
measured by gross debt/EBITDA), which has a high influence on
the expected
ratings. On Fitch's calculations (pro-forma for the merger at
end-2016, adding
back portfolio amortisation, prior to proposed divestments) this
would be
elevated post transaction-closing at around 4.1x. This would
equate to a
quantitative benchmark score for leverage in the 'b' category
range under
Fitch's Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
and therefore
represents a constraint on Intrum's expected Long-Term IDR and
senior debt
ratings. Fitch expects only a marginal increase in the
calculated leverage
figure from the net effect of the EC-mandated divestments, as
currently
proposed, although sale proceeds could also be used to pay down
debt.
Fitch regards Intrum's risk controls (based on a three
lines-of-defence model)
as good, and the combined group demonstrates a track record in
adequately
pricing asset purchases. Asset quality is driven by the accuracy
of Intrum's
pricing models and strength of the company's collection
activities, both of
which Fitch views as being in line with industry practice for
the debt
purchasing segment of the wider finance company sector. While
execution risk
exists on the acquisition and integration of Lindorff, Fitch
views it as
manageable given both companies' significant M&A experience and
the similarities
in risk governance between the two institutions.
Intrum's profitability benefits from recurring cash flows within
the company's
core businesses and an EBITDA margin, which remains wide after
excluding
portfolio amortisation as non-margin revenue. Pre-tax return on
average assets
will fall sharply following the merger, in part reflecting the
additional
interest expense burden associated with Lindorff's higher
leverage, but
profitability will still be a rating strength. Compared with
smaller debt
purchasers, profitability also has the advantage of considerable
geographic and
product diversification.
While - similar to peers - Intrum's collection time horizon is
long (up to 180
months), forecasted collections are skewed towards the first 84
months. This
reflects Intrum's focus on smaller ticket unsecured receivables
and improves the
predictability and accuracy of its estimated remaining
collections. However,
revenues are concentrated by activity given strong correlation
between offering
debt purchasing and debt collection activities.
The expected ratings also reflect Intrum's reliance on wholesale
funding
sources, partially offset by the diversity and generally stable
nature of such
sources. Intrum has signed a commitment letter with a banking
consortium
enabling the refinancing of Lindorff's financial debt in
connection with the
merger. The commitment includes both a five-year EUR3 billion
bridge financing
facility and a EUR1.1 billion revolving credit facility. Fitch
regards the
revolving credit facility as sufficient to support the merged
group's near-term
liquidity, while also allowing for portfolio investment
opportunities. Interest
coverage (EBITDA/interest expense) is adequate and in line with
Intrum's
expected Long-Term IDR.
The Positive Outlook on the expected Long-Term IDR principally
reflects Fitch's
expectation that leverage will fall in the short-to-medium term
post
transaction, in accordance with the business plan set out by
management.
The expected rating assigned to Intrum's senior unsecured debt
reflects Fitch's
view of average recovery prospects for the debt class in the
event of default.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDR AND SENIOR DEBT
Assuming Intrum's expected ratings convert to final ratings, a
sustained
reduction of Intrum's cash flow leverage resulting in a gross
debt/EBITDA ratio
well within Fitch's 'bb' category quantitative benchmark range
for leverage
(2.5x to 3.5x), could trigger an upgrade of Intrum's Long-Term
IDR and senior
debt ratings, assuming other key rating drivers, notably
Intrum's franchise,
remain unchanged (or improve).
Conversely, a delay in reducing cash flow leverage in line with
current
management forecasts could lead to a revision of the Rating
Outlook to Stable
from Positive.
Indication that revenue attrition would be higher than currently
expected, or an
inability to realise anticipated cost synergies within the
current indicated
timeframe, could also lead to a revision of the Rating Outlook
to Stable from
Positive.
While the Positive Outlook means a downgrade is not anticipated,
Intrum's
Long-Term IDR and senior debt ratings could be downgraded if
leverage weakens or
an inability to address EC disposal requirements affects
Intrum's business
model.
Intrum's Short-Term IDR would only change if the company's
Long-Term IDR is
upgraded to 'BBB-' or higher or downgraded below 'B-'.
Intrum's senior unsecured debt rating is primarily sensitive to
changes in
Intrum's Long-Term IDR. Changes in Intrum's debt structure (e.g.
a materially
larger revolving credit facility which ranks senior to senior
unsecured debt)
affecting our assessment of recovery prospects for senior
unsecured debt in a
default scenario could also affect the expected bond rating and
result in the
unsecured debt being notched below the IDR.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
David Pierce
Director
+44 20 3530 1014
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Nalini Kaladeen
Director
+44 20 3530 1806
Committee Chairperson
James Longsdon
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1076
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Fitch adds
amortisation of
purchased debt to net revenues to arrive at gross revenues,
including it in
depreciation and amortisation, but our assessment of EBITDA
margin as one
measure of profitability nets down for the effect of portfolio
amortisation.
This has no impact on pre-tax income/average assets.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Non-Bank Financial Institutions Rating Criteria (pub. 10
Mar 2017)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
