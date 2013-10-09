(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Investec
STeFI Plus Fund
(SPF) a 'AA(zaf)' National Fund Credit Rating and a 'V2(zaf)'
National Fund
Volatility Rating. The fund is managed by Investec Fund Managers
SA (RF) (Pty)
Limited (IFM).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'AA(zaf)' National Fund Credit Rating is driven by the
fund's high credit
quality, as reflected in its weighted average rating factor
(WARF) which is
consistent with a Fund Credit Rating at the upper end of the
'AA(zaf)' Fund
Credit Rating range. The fund's maturity profile is very short,
which benefits
its overall risk profile. Fitch considers the portfolio
'moderately
concentrated', based on its concentration risk rating criteria
guidelines. The
agency has therefore factored a one-notch downward adjustment
into its rating
analysis to reflect moderate concentration risk, resulting in a
'AA(zaf)'
National Fund Credit Rating.
The 'V2(zaf)' National Fund Volatility Rating is driven by the
combination of
low exposure to interest rate risk and the fund's sensitivity to
spread risk -
low, but greater than its sensitivity to interest rate risk -
resulting from its
exposure to longer dated securities.
ASSET CREDIT QUALITY
The weighted average credit quality of the fund is high as
indicated by the
fund's WARF, which Fitch has calculated at the upper end of the
'AA(zaf)'
National Fund Credit Rating category range. Around half the fund
is invested in
securities with a residual maturity of less than one year, which
has a positive
effect on the fund's overall credit profile. The fund is
majority invested in
securities rated in the 'AA(zaf)' rating category. The fund
pursues internal
investment guidelines which prevent it from investing in
speculative grade
securities.
CONCENTRATION
In Fitch's opinion, the fund is 'moderately concentrated'
because its top five
issuer exposure exceeds 50%, the guideline level set out in
Fitch's applicable
rating criteria. In line with its applicable rating criteria,
Fitch typically
adjusts down the WARF-implied National Fund Credit Rating of
funds it deems
concentrated by one or more notches. Without this concentration
risk, the fund
could achieve a 'AA+(zaf)' National Fund Credit Rating.
Concentration risk is a
structural feature of the South African market affecting, to a
greater or lesser
degree, all funds rated by Fitch in South Africa.
PORTFOLIO SENSITIVITY TO MARKET RISK
The fund has low exposure to interest rate risk due to its
majority holding in
floating rate instruments, which typically reset quarterly. It
is managed to a
maximum weighted average duration (WAD, i.e. modified duration)
of 180 days. On
the other hand, its sensitivity to spread risk is relatively
greater due to its
ability to invest in securities with a maximum expected final
maturity of five
years (at purchase), subject to a maximum portfolio-wide
weighted average life
limit of 2.5 years. Fitch's calculation of the fund's Market
Risk Factor (as
outlined in its rating criteria), which incorporates both the
fund's low
sensitivity to interest rate risk and its relatively greater
sensitivity to
spread risk falls within the range consistent with a 'V1(zaf) '
National Fund
Volatility Rating. However, given the fund's relatively greater
spread risk, its
exposure to longer dated securities and its market risk profile
in comparison to
other funds rated by Fitch, the agency considers a National Fund
Volatility
Rating of 'V2(zaf)' appropriate.
FUND PROFILE
The fund is regulated by South Africa's Financial Services Board
under the
Collective Investment Schemes Control Act of 2002 (CISCA,
specifically Notice 80
of 2012). The fund has a variable net asset value.
The fund is also Regulation 28 compliant, making it an eligible
investment for
South African pension schemes. Regulation 28 caps maximum issuer
exposure at 25%
whereas the maximum issuer exposure permitted under CISCA is
30%.
The fund invests primarily in floating-rate money market
instruments and
securities including negotiable certificates of deposit,
promissory notes,
deposits and bonds issued primarily by the major South African
and foreign banks
with local operations. It also holds some asset-backed
commercial paper and
other structured finance securities and can invest in
credit-linked notes.
As of end-September 2013, the fund's total assets under
management were
approximately ZAR1.9bn.
THE ADVISOR
Fitch considers IFM suitably qualified, competent and capable of
managing these
funds. IFM is a part of the Investec Group (NR), which also
includes Investec
Bank Limited (A+(zaf)/Stable/F1(zaf)). As of June 2013 IFM had
approximately
ZAR890bn of AUM, including ZAR310bn in fixed income (around 35%
of AUM). The
fund is co-managed by Lisa MacLeod and Vivienne Taberer, both of
whom have deep
experience and tenure with IFM. The portfolio managers are part
of IFM's
emerging market fixed income investment team, with 29 South
Africa-based
investment professionals. Fitch views positively the rigour of
IFM's credit
analysis and its structured investment process, notably the use
of its
proprietary money market model.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Funds in the 'AA(zaf)' National Fund Credit Rating category are
considered to
have very high underlying credit quality relative to other
entities in the South
African market. The fund's assets are expected to maintain a
weighted-average
portfolio rating of 'AA(zaf)'.
Funds rated 'V2(zaf)' are considered to have low sensitivity to
market risk. On
a relative basis, total returns of funds rated 'V2(zaf)' are
expected to exhibit
relative stability, performing consistently across a broad range
of market
scenarios. The National Fund Volatility Rating does not address
the sensitivity
of a fund to extreme risks that may result from reduced
liquidity in secondary
markets during certain periods of time.
Comparisons between different national fund rating scales or
between an
individual national and international scale are inappropriate.
The ratings assigned to the funds may be sensitive to material
changes in the
credit quality or market risk profile of the funds. A material
adverse deviation
from Fitch's criteria for any key rating driver could cause
ratings to be
downgraded. Specifically, Fitch would expect to downgrade the
National Fund
Credit Ratings in the event of sustained deterioration in credit
quality,
largely tied to its credit opinion on the South African banking
industry. A
material increase in the fund's sensitivity to interest rate or
spread risk
could lead Fitch to downgrade the National Fund Volatility
Rating.
For additional information about Fitch's rating criteria
applicable to bond
funds, please review the criteria referenced below.
Fitch also rates the following funds managed by IFM:
Investec Money Market Fund: 'AA+(zaf)'/'V1(zaf)'
Investec Corporate Money Market Fund: 'AA+(zaf)'/'V1(zaf)'
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Alastair Sewell
Director
+44 20 3530 1147
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Richard Woodrow, CFA
Analyst
+44 20 3530 1388
Committee Chairperson
Ralph Aurora
Senior Director
+1 212 908 0528
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
The sources of information used to assess this rating were the
public domain and
IFM.
Applicable criteria 'Global Bond Fund Rating Criteria', dated 13
August 2013, is
Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(zaf)' for National
ratings in South
Africa. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
National Fund Volatility ratings are an opinion of the relative
sensitivity of
the total return, including market price, on a fund's shares to
a broad array of
assumed interest rates, rate of mortgage prepayment, liquidity
of the portfolio,
spreads, currency exchange rates, and other market conditions.
Additional
