FRANKFURT/LONDON, July 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
Investitionsbank
Berlin (IBB) a Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'AAA',
Short-term IDR of
'F1+', Support Rating of '1' and Support Rating Floor (SRF) of
'AAA'. The
Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. A full list of rating
actions is
available at the end of this rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, SR, SRF and Senior Debt
The bank's Long-Term IDR is equalised with that of its
guarantor, the State of
Berlin (AAA/Stable). Berlin covers IBB via a maintenance
obligation
(Anstaltslast), which guarantees the continuation of IBB as an
economic entity.
It also provides an explicit guarantee to IBB's liabilities
issued after 1
September 2004; liabilities issued before this date are covered
by Berlin's
statutory guarantor's liability (Gewaehrtraegerhaftung).
Berlin's
creditworthiness is underpinned by the strength of the German
solidarity system,
which links its creditworthiness to that of the Federal Republic
of Germany
(AAA/Stable; see Fitch's special report Institutional Framework
for German
Subnationals, published April 2008 and available at
www.fitchratings.com).
This formalised support is underpinned by the role that the bank
fulfils for the
State of Berlin. IBB's mandate to provide promotional and
development funding is
outlined in the Law Concerning IBB ("Law Establishing
Investitionsbank Berlin as
an Independent Legal Entity") and its statutes. The bank
provides funding for
economic and social infrastructure, and affordable lending to
energy-efficient
real estate projects in Berlin. In addition, IBB takes on
special tasks as
requested by the State of Berlin, for example, financing the
re-municipalisation
of privatised infrastructure or the acquisition of
state-guaranteed real estate
funds.
The rating of IBB's state-guaranteed debt reflects the credit
quality of the
guarantor.
Fitch does not assign a Viability Rating to IBB as its business
model is
strongly linked to the support of its state guarantor.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, SR, SRF and Senior Debt
The bank's IDRs are sensitive to a change in Fitch's assumptions
around the
owner's propensity or ability to provide support, specifically a
rating action
on Germany or the State of Berlin, or a change in the terms of
the state
guarantees. Fitch does not consider either of these scenarios to
be likely in
the foreseeable future.
The Stable Outlook on the bank's ratings reflects that of
Berlin, and Fitch's
view that the nature of the state support is unlikely to change
significantly in
the medium term due to the strategic importance of IBB to the
State of Berlin's
economy. The support structure was approved by the European
Union in 2002,
although under competition law the bank may only engage in
non-competitive
activity. This also makes significant changes to the bank's
business model
unlikely in the medium term.
On 26 March, Fitch revised the Outlook on over 40 European
banking groups to
Negative from Stable, indicating a likely downgrade within one
to two years due
to weakening of sovereign support assumptions. For further
information, please
refer to relevant bank-specific Rating Action Comments and
Rating Action Reports
available at www.fitchratings.com. Outlooks remain Stable for
banks that
undertake a specific policy function with state guarantees for
all liabilities
and/or solvency guarantees, such as IBB.
However, Fitch plans to make a technical change within the next
12-18 months by
switching the source of support for banks guaranteed by their
Bundesland from
systemic to institutional. This will better align the
application of criteria
with the agency's practice in other countries and means that
these banks will no
longer have a SRF. This technical change means that Fitch is
looking directly to
the federal state for support rather than indirectly from
Germany. It has no
effect on IBB's IDRs given that Fitch assesses all 16 German
Bundeslaender
(federal states) to have 'AAA' creditworthiness.
The rating actions are as follows:
Investitionsbank Berlin
Long-term IDR assigned at 'AAA', Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR assigned at 'F1+'
Support Rating assigned at '1'
Support Rating Floor assigned at 'AAA'
IBB's securities assigned a 'AAA' rating are as follows:
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Michael Dawson-Kropf
Senior Director
+49 69 768 076 113
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
60325 Frankfurt
Secondary Analyst
Krista Davies
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1579
Committee Chairperson
Erwin van Lumich
Managing Director
+34 93 323 8403
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel:
+44 20 3530
1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria, dated 31
January 2014 are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
