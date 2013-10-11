Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Region of Marche - Rating Action
ReportPARIS, October 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned the Italian
Region of
Marche Long-term foreign and local currency ratings of 'BBB+'
and a Short-term
foreign currency rating of 'F2'. The rating action affects
EUR1.176m of
outstanding debt in 2012, including two bonds of nominal EUR557m
at issuance, as
well as future borrowings. The Outlook is Negative.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings reflect the following drivers and their relative
weights:
High:
Low debt: The stock of bonds and loans hovered around EUR1.2bn
in 2008-2012 and
Fitch expects it to remain stable at about one third of the
budget by 2015. This
is also in light of low accumulated borrowing needs as
highlighted by a close to
zero unreserved fund deficit. In its base case scenario Fitch
expects debt
servicing to remain low, close to 4% of revenue and the debt
service cover ratio
to eventually fall to 1x the operating balance in 2014, from
1.7x in 2012.
Weak operating margin: Fitch expects Marche's operating balance
to remain low by
international standards at about EUR150m, or 4% of revenue in
2013-2015, in line
with the 2008-2012 average. The region aims to maintain a
balanced budget by
cutting back spending should transfers from the national
government fall.
However, the scope for spending cuts becomes thinner each year
while tax-raising
potential is limited by already high tax pressure, particularly
the personal
income tax surcharge.
Balanced budget: Marche has a track record of an overall
balanced budget and,
particularly, in health care. As a result, Fitch does not expect
health care to
be a source of pressure for the regional budget though it
absorbs 75% of the
latter. Tax hikes in the past contributed to maintaining the
sector in balance
and Marche's administration is confident that its cost control
makes affordable
any tax hikes needed to keep the revenue/spending match.
Investment planning and
renovation of hospital premises will stabilise costs over the
medium-term, which
Fitch expects to average EUR2.8bn per year in 2013-2015.
Medium:
Weak economy: Fitch expects Marche's GDP to contract 2% in 2013
before growing
0.5% in 2014 as low demand hits manufacturing, such as of house
appliances, and
declining public spending weakens the real estate sector. Core
exports of
furniture, clothes and shoes, a low 40% household debt-to-GDP
ratio, and a
stable 62% employment rate should moderate the impact of
economic slack. As
corporate failures and restructuring run their course, revenue
from the business
tax IRAP may rebound to the 2010 level of EUR900m in 2015/16.
This would
compensate for a decrease in state transfers, leading regional
revenue to be
stable at EUR3.5bn by 2015 in Fitch's projections.
Declining investments, narrow public sector: Capital spending
halved to 7% of
total spending over 2008-2012 and Fitch expects a further
contraction to about
5% in 2013-2014 as the region sizes investment according to
available non-debt
resources. SVIM SpA, the development agency, remains largely
dependent on
regional funds, is limited in size compared with some other
national peers and
has negligible external debt.
Institutional framework: The 'BBB+' is reflective of Italy's
rating cap as
regions with an ordinary statute lack the financial autonomy
that can isolate
their finances from those of the national government and which
makes them
eligible for a rating higher than the sovereign one.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Given the sovereign cap, Marche's rating would be downgraded in
parallel with
Italy's rating if the latter is downgraded. A change of Italy's
Outlook to
Stable would lead to a similar rating action on Marche's
Outlook, provided the
region continues to perform in line with Fitch's projections.
Conversely, a halving of the current balance compared with
Fitch's expectation
of an average of EUR100m, or 2% of revenues, or deterioration in
the unreserved
fund balance deficit towards 10% of the budget could be
rating-negative. An
unexpected prolonged recession with the unemployment rate rising
towards 15%
could also trigger a rating downgrade.
