Aug 23 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned Russia-based JSC
Asian-Pacific Bank (APB) a Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'B+' with a
Stable Outlook. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VR, NATIONAL LONG-TERM RATING
APB's Long-term IDRs are based on its Viability Rating (VR) of 'b+' reflecting
the risks stemming from the bank's rapid double-digit growth in the vulnerable
consumer finance and SME lending markets, and only moderate capitalisation.
However, the ratings consider positively the bank's solid pre-impairment
profitability, reasonable diversification and reported asset quality metrics,
the currently sound liquidity, and solid position in its core Russian Far East
and Siberian regions.
Fitch views the quality of the bank's main product - the unsecured consumer
(cash) loans comprising 59% of gross loans at end-Q113 - as reasonable given the
6.3% level of credit losses in 2012 (annualised 9.6% in Q113) being in line with
the market. Fitch is generally concerned about the growing retail borrower
indebtedness in Russia, which could result in higher loss rates in the future.
However, the agency estimates that given APB's current 26% level of net interest
margin for this product the break-even loss rate is about 19%.
The quality of the corporate and SME book (31% of end-Q113's gross loans)
benefits from the management's extended experience on the particular regional
market, a rather limited concentration of the single-name exposures, and mostly
short and medium tenors of loans. The bank's reported non-performing loans
(NPLs; 90 days overdue) and restructured loans accounted for, respectively, 1.9%
and 0.5% of gross corporate and SME loans at end-Q113, with those being 91%
covered by the loan impairment reserves (LIRs).
The pre-impairment profit was around 7% of the average total assets in Q113-2010
and the average operating profits (after deduction of loan impairment charges)
was around 6% for that period. Given the gradual consumer finance market
saturation APB might, however, have to adjust its pricing policies and
underwriting standards to tackle the market slowdown, hence, potentially leading
to a moderate weakening of its profitability in the medium term.
APB's liquidity position is underpinned by its solid liquidity buffer (cash,
bank deposits and securities repoable with the central bank) sufficient to cover
33% of APB's total deposits at end-H113, as well as the liquid loan book with
monthly repayments equalling a further 7% of deposits.
Capital cushion is moderate for a consumer finance bank with Fitch Core Capital
at 15% of the risk-weighted assets at end-Q113. The regulatory capital ratio is
somewhat lower at around 12% at end-H113 due to higher statutory reserves. The
shareholders are planning to inject RUB2bn (17% of end-Q113's IFRS equity) of
additional equity capital by end-2013, although this is likely to be consumed
quickly by rapid growth.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The Support Rating '5' and Support Rating Floor at 'No Floor' reflect that Fitch
does not factor external support from the bank's shareholders and the Russian
state into the bank's ratings. The latter reflects APB's low systemic
importance.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VR, NATIONAL LONG-TERM RATING, SUPPORT RATING,
SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The IDRs, VR and the National Long-Term Rating could be downgraded as a result
of marked asset quality deterioration and erosion of capitalisation. An upgrade
of these ratings would require a maturing of the bank's franchise and a proven
ability to withstand challenges of the saturating consumer finance market.
Support Rating could be upgraded if the bank is acquired by a financially
stronger shareholder.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term foreign currency IDR assigned at 'B+'; Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign currency IDR assigned at 'B'
Long-Term local currency IDR assigned at 'B+'; Outlook Stable
National Long-Term Rating assigned at 'A-(rus)'; Outlook Stable
Viability Rating assigned at 'b+'
Support Rating assigned at '5'
Support Rating Floor assigned at 'NF'