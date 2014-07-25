(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, July 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned JSC Halyk
Finance (HF) Long
term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of 'BB' with Stable Outlook.
A full list of
rating actions is available at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
HF's Long-term IDRs are aligned with the ratings of its parent
bank, Halyk Bank
of Kazakhstan (HB; BB/Stable),reflecting Fitch's view of HB's
high propensity to
provide support to its subsidiary, if needed. Fitch classifies
HF as a 'core
subsidiary' according to the agency's 'Rating FI Subsidiaries
and Holding
Companies' criteria based on (i) HF's being an integral part of
the group,
wholly owned and supervised by the parent; (ii) significant
reputational risks
stemming from a potential default of the subsidiary; (iii)
limited cost of
potential support.
HF is the investment banking arm of HB, focusing on the group's
core clients,
which are Kazakhstan's leading corporates, banks,
state-controlled entities, and
also other group companies, such as HB's two 100%-owned
insurance subsidiaries,
for which HF manages securities portfolios. HF has been and
plans to be
increasingly involved in some of the group's flagship projects,
such as the IPOs
of Kazakhstan's state-owned energy companies.
Fitch believes HF would be supported by HB, if needed, although
the company has
never required support since establishment in 2004 due to sound
performance.
HF's small size (less than 1% of HB's total assets at end-2013
and 2.7% of net
profit in 2013), its being almost fully funded by the parent
bank and healthy
balance sheet mean that the cost of any potential support would
be low.
Reputational costs of a failure to support could be high in view
of HB's full
ownership, common branding and HB's supervision of HF through
the Board of
Directors. However, HF is not covered by a cross-default clause
as per HB's
public debt issuance terms due to the subsidiary's small size.
The company is well capitalised with an equity / assets ratio of
22% (54%
including its preference share capital) at end-2013 and on the
asset side
exposed to decent quality securities (of the total KZT24bn book
41% were bonds
rated 'BB' or above; equities, mostly of leading domestic
issuers, amounted to
26% of the book) at end-1Q14. HF also had off balance sheet
KZT133bn of
brokerage accounts and KZT39bn of assets under management, which
were mostly
from related-party insurance companies.
HF's liquidity risk is currently limited as the company is
funded by the parent
on favourable terms and about a third of its securities book is
represented by
investment-grade bonds, which are repo-able on the market. HF
does not currently
provide margin loans or liquidity facilities to its brokerage
and asset
management clients. HF's management is seeking some funding
diversification,
which may increase the cost of funding.
Profitability has recently been strong with comprehensive
income, equalling to
8.7% of average assets in 2013. It was mainly driven by
proprietary investment
portfolio income, the bulk of which was from coupons, while
dividends and
trading gains were not significant. Underwriting and advisory
fees have had
limited contribution to overall performance, but may increase in
the future.
Profitability is subject to volatility, as reflected by a small
loss in 2011
caused mainly by securities mark-to-market adjustment, but such
losses are
typically unrealised.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The IDRs of HF move in tandem with HB. A prolonged delay of
support provision by
HB, when required, could lead to a downgrade of HF's ratings.
The rating actions were as follows:
Long Term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings
assigned at 'BB';
Outlook Stable
Short Term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Rating
assigned at 'B';
Support Rating assigned at '3'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Roman Kornev
Director
+7 495 956 7016
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Evgeniy Konovalov
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9932
Committee Chairperson
James Watson
Managing Director
+7 495 956 6657
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow,
Tel: +7 495 956
9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com.
