(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MOSCOW, June 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned JSC SB
Alfa Bank
Kazakhstan (ABK) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of 'B+'
with a Stable
Outlook. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, NATIONAL LONG-TERM RATING, VIABILITY
RATING
The Long-term IDRs and National Rating are based on the
Viability Rating (VR) of
'b+'. The VR reflects the bank's small franchise, high
single-name
concentrations on both sides of the balance sheet, significant
growth in a
relatively high risk environment and some uncertainty associated
with future
development plans, which may at some point be impacted by
potential new bank
acquisitions in Kazakhstan by ABK's shareholders.
At the same time, the ratings positively consider the solid
performance helped
by low average funding costs, reasonably strong reported asset
quality metrics,
the currently sound liquidity and funding position, and solid
capitalisation.
Loan quality benefits, in Fitch's view, from considerable
management expertise
in domestically-focused corporate lending as well as external
oversight of the
bank's operations by the ultimate parent Luxembourg-based ABH
Holdings S.A.
(ABHH; unrated). The non-performing (overdue by more than 90
days) loans at
end-2012 were a low 0.6% of gross loans, and restructured loans
made up only
0.5%.
Asset quality metrics could, however, come under pressure as the
bank expands
into more risky market segments, including retail. Fitch also
notes a
considerable volume of USD loans (27% of gross loans at
end-2012) that might
also be rather sensitive to any potential deterioration in the
operating
environment.
Mitigating credit risk is the currently significant loss
absorption capacity.
ABK could have increased its loan impairment reserves to 19% of
gross loans at
end-2012 before its regulatory Tier I capital ratio would fall
to the minimum
5%.
The liquidity position is comfortable given the solid buffer of
liquid assets
that, net of potential cash requirements for 2013, covered total
deposits at
end-2012 by 31%. Refinancing risks could, however, arise on
potential drawdowns
by the largest depositors, as the largest 20 names comprised a
material 45% of
total liabilities at end-2012. Refinancing opportunities with
group banks are a
potential further mitigant.
The Fitch Core Capital/weighted risks ratio was a solid 19% at
end-2012 after a
USD30m equity contribution in 2012 and the strong internal
capital generation in
recent years. Fitch's view of capitalisation takes account of a
bank-envisaged
USD40m injection in 2014, as well as the possibility of
additional contributions
depending on growth opportunities.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING
The Support Rating (SR) of '4' reflects Fitch's view of the
limited probability
of support that might be forthcoming from the owner of 100% of
ABK's ordinary
shares, Russia-based OJSC Alfa Bank (ABR; 'BBB-'/Stable/'bbb-')
and the broader
Alfa Group, if needed. In Fitch's view, support may be
forthcoming in light of
the common branding of ABK and other group entities, resulting
potential
reputational risk of any default at ABK and the small cost of
any support which
may be required.
At the same time, Fitch views ABR's propensity to provide
support as limited
because (i) it holds shares in ABK on behalf of ABHH to which it
has ceded
control and voting rights through a call option under which ABHH
may acquire the
shares in ABK until end-June 2014 (this agreement may be
prolonged); (ii) Fitch
understands that there is limited operational integration
between ABK and ABR;
and (iii) ABR currently has limited regulatory capital
flexibility, and would
need to deduct any further investments in subsidiaries from its
regulatory
capital.
Support from other Alfa Group entities, in Fitch's view, also
cannot always be
relied upon due to: (i) ABK's currently small size, making it
less strategically
important compared to the group's other major assets; (ii) the
bank's limited
track record; and (iii) some risk that support could be withheld
under certain
circumstances, especially in a scenario of a systemic financial
crisis in
Kazakhstan. The latter takes account of ABHH's failure to
provide full support
to its Ukraine-based subsidiary PJSC Alfa-Bank (ABU;
'B-'/Stable/'cc') in 2008,
when the latter restructured, instead of repaying at maturity,
its debt. That
said, Fitch currently views the likelihood of a systemic crisis
in Kazakhstan as
lower than in Ukraine and therefore believes there is a lower
probability of
circumstances arising when Alfa Group would choose not to
support ABK, relative
to ABU. This is reflected in ABK's higher Support Rating ('4'
vs. '5' for ABU).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Long-term IDRs, National Rating and VR could be downgraded
following a
material deterioration in asset quality, capitalisation or the
funding profile.
An upgrade would require an improvement of the operating
environment, a longer
track record of sustainable performance, and a more extensive
franchise.
The SR could be downgraded if ABK does not receive support in a
timely fashion,
when needed. Potential for an upgrade of the SR is currently
limited.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term foreign-currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) assigned
at 'B+'; Outlook
Stable
Short-term foreign-currency IDR assigned at 'B'
Long-term local-currency IDR assigned at 'B+'; Outlook Stable
National long-term rating assigned at 'BBB(kaz)'; Outlook Stable
Viability Rating (VR) assigned at 'b+'
Support Rating (SR) assigned at '4'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Roman Kornev
Associate Director
+7 495 956 7016
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Anton Lopatin
Associate Director
+7 495 956 7096
Committee Chairperson
Alexander Danilov
Senior Director
+7 495 956 2408
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Brian Bertsch, New York,
Tel: +1
212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 15
August 2012, 'Evaluating Corporate Governance', dated 12
December 2012 and
'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies', dated 10 August
2012are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Evaluating Corporate Governance
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
