(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/MOSCOW, June 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned JSC SB Alfa Bank Kazakhstan (ABK) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of 'B+' with a Stable Outlook. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, NATIONAL LONG-TERM RATING, VIABILITY RATING The Long-term IDRs and National Rating are based on the Viability Rating (VR) of 'b+'. The VR reflects the bank's small franchise, high single-name concentrations on both sides of the balance sheet, significant growth in a relatively high risk environment and some uncertainty associated with future development plans, which may at some point be impacted by potential new bank acquisitions in Kazakhstan by ABK's shareholders. At the same time, the ratings positively consider the solid performance helped by low average funding costs, reasonably strong reported asset quality metrics, the currently sound liquidity and funding position, and solid capitalisation. Loan quality benefits, in Fitch's view, from considerable management expertise in domestically-focused corporate lending as well as external oversight of the bank's operations by the ultimate parent Luxembourg-based ABH Holdings S.A. (ABHH; unrated). The non-performing (overdue by more than 90 days) loans at end-2012 were a low 0.6% of gross loans, and restructured loans made up only 0.5%. Asset quality metrics could, however, come under pressure as the bank expands into more risky market segments, including retail. Fitch also notes a considerable volume of USD loans (27% of gross loans at end-2012) that might also be rather sensitive to any potential deterioration in the operating environment. Mitigating credit risk is the currently significant loss absorption capacity. ABK could have increased its loan impairment reserves to 19% of gross loans at end-2012 before its regulatory Tier I capital ratio would fall to the minimum 5%. The liquidity position is comfortable given the solid buffer of liquid assets that, net of potential cash requirements for 2013, covered total deposits at end-2012 by 31%. Refinancing risks could, however, arise on potential drawdowns by the largest depositors, as the largest 20 names comprised a material 45% of total liabilities at end-2012. Refinancing opportunities with group banks are a potential further mitigant. The Fitch Core Capital/weighted risks ratio was a solid 19% at end-2012 after a USD30m equity contribution in 2012 and the strong internal capital generation in recent years. Fitch's view of capitalisation takes account of a bank-envisaged USD40m injection in 2014, as well as the possibility of additional contributions depending on growth opportunities. KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING The Support Rating (SR) of '4' reflects Fitch's view of the limited probability of support that might be forthcoming from the owner of 100% of ABK's ordinary shares, Russia-based OJSC Alfa Bank (ABR; 'BBB-'/Stable/'bbb-') and the broader Alfa Group, if needed. In Fitch's view, support may be forthcoming in light of the common branding of ABK and other group entities, resulting potential reputational risk of any default at ABK and the small cost of any support which may be required. At the same time, Fitch views ABR's propensity to provide support as limited because (i) it holds shares in ABK on behalf of ABHH to which it has ceded control and voting rights through a call option under which ABHH may acquire the shares in ABK until end-June 2014 (this agreement may be prolonged); (ii) Fitch understands that there is limited operational integration between ABK and ABR; and (iii) ABR currently has limited regulatory capital flexibility, and would need to deduct any further investments in subsidiaries from its regulatory capital. Support from other Alfa Group entities, in Fitch's view, also cannot always be relied upon due to: (i) ABK's currently small size, making it less strategically important compared to the group's other major assets; (ii) the bank's limited track record; and (iii) some risk that support could be withheld under certain circumstances, especially in a scenario of a systemic financial crisis in Kazakhstan. The latter takes account of ABHH's failure to provide full support to its Ukraine-based subsidiary PJSC Alfa-Bank (ABU; 'B-'/Stable/'cc') in 2008, when the latter restructured, instead of repaying at maturity, its debt. That said, Fitch currently views the likelihood of a systemic crisis in Kazakhstan as lower than in Ukraine and therefore believes there is a lower probability of circumstances arising when Alfa Group would choose not to support ABK, relative to ABU. This is reflected in ABK's higher Support Rating ('4' vs. '5' for ABU). RATING SENSITIVITIES The Long-term IDRs, National Rating and VR could be downgraded following a material deterioration in asset quality, capitalisation or the funding profile. An upgrade would require an improvement of the operating environment, a longer track record of sustainable performance, and a more extensive franchise. The SR could be downgraded if ABK does not receive support in a timely fashion, when needed. Potential for an upgrade of the SR is currently limited. The rating actions are as follows: Long-term foreign-currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) assigned at 'B+'; Outlook Stable Short-term foreign-currency IDR assigned at 'B' Long-term local-currency IDR assigned at 'B+'; Outlook Stable National long-term rating assigned at 'BBB(kaz)'; Outlook Stable Viability Rating (VR) assigned at 'b+' Support Rating (SR) assigned at '4' Contact: Primary Analyst Roman Kornev Associate Director +7 495 956 7016 Fitch Ratings CIS Limited 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Secondary Analyst Anton Lopatin Associate Director +7 495 956 7096 Committee Chairperson Alexander Danilov Senior Director +7 495 956 2408 Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 15 August 2012, 'Evaluating Corporate Governance', dated 12 December 2012 and 'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies', dated 10 August 2012are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Evaluating Corporate Governance here Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.