(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW, November 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned JSC SB Alfa Bank Kazakhstan's (ABK) upcoming issue of KZT4.5bn Series 3 senior unsecured bonds an expected Long-term local currency rating of 'B+(EXP)' and an expected National Long-term rating of 'BBB(kaz)(EXP)'. The Recovery Rating is 'RR4'. The Series 3 bonds will be issued under ABK's second KZT12bn bond programme, likely in 1Q14. The bonds will carry a fixed semi-annual coupon of 7% with no step-up and will have a maturity date in five years from the issue date. No put or call option is envisaged. According to Kazakhstan's legislation, the bonds will rank pari passu with other senior unsecured obligations of the bank except for retail deposits (KZT20bn or 14% of total liabilities at end-3Q13). The final ratings are contingent on the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received. KEY RATING DRIVERS The issue ratings are aligned with the bank's Local currency IDR and National Long-term rating, which in turn are driven by the bank's Viability Rating (VR) of 'b+'. The VR reflects ABK's small franchise, high single-name concentrations, significant growth in a moderately high risk environment and some uncertainty due to potential new bank acquisitions in Kazakhstan by ABK's shareholders. It also reflects ABK's solid performance helped by low average funding costs, reasonably strong reported asset quality metrics, currently sound liquidity and funding position, and solid capitalisation. RATING SENSITIVITIES The bank's and issue ratings could be downgraded following a material deterioration in asset quality, capitalisation or the funding profile. An upgrade could result from an improvement of the operating environment, a longer track record of sustainable performance, and a more developed franchise. Contact: Primary Analyst Roman Kornev Associate Director +7 495 956 7016 Fitch Ratings CIS Limited 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Secondary Analyst Anton Lopatin Associate Director +7 495 956 7094 Committee Chairperson James Watson Managing Director +7 495 956 6657 Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.