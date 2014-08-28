(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) has rated Kasikornbank Public Company
Limited's (KBank;
AA(tha)/Stable) proposed Thai baht-denominated subordinated
unsecured notes at
'AA-(tha)'. This will be KBank's first issue of a Basel
III-compliant Tier 2
instrument. The bank will use the proceeds to strengthen its
Tier 2 capital and
for general corporate purposes.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Basel III Tier 2 notes are rated one notch below the anchor
rating to
reflect their higher loss-severity risk relative to senior
unsecured instruments
arising from their subordinated status. Key terms of the notes
include a
non-viability trigger (defined as emergency capital assistance
from the central
bank or any other empowered government agency), with a partial
rather than
mandatory full write-down feature.
The Tier 2 notes are senior to any Additional Tier 1 securities
with
loss-absorption features. In the event of a write-down, the Tier
2 notes would
be written down on a pari passu basis with all other Tier 2
loss-absorbing
instruments with write-down features of the issuer.
KBank's National Long-Term Rating of 'AA(tha)' is used as the
anchor rating
because the rating is based on the bank's stand-alone financial
strength. Fitch
believes that the bank's stand-alone credit profile is the best
indicator for
non-performance risk (i.e. becoming non-viable). No additional
notching has been
applied as the notes do not have any going-concern
loss-absorption features.
KBank's stand-alone financial strength reflects its solid
domestic franchise,
improved asset quality, steady funding, sound capitalisation, as
well as its
high profitability.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any change in KBank's stand-alone credit profile and in its
National Long-Term
Rating would similarly affect the rating of these notes.
A significantly weaker-than-expected operating environment and
local economy
could result in a negative rating action on KBank's Issuer
Default Ratings,
Viability Rating, and National Rating. Deterioration in asset
quality that leads
to a material erosion of profitability or capital could
negatively affect
KBank's ratings. There is limited rating upside over the next
one to two years.
The other ratings of KBank are unaffected and are as follows:
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR: 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: 'F2'
Viability Rating: 'bbb+'
Support Rating: '2'
Support Rating Floor: 'BBB-'
National Long-Term Rating: 'AA(tha)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating: 'F1+(tha)'
Senior unsecured USD2.5bn euro medium-term note programme:
'BBB+'
Long-term foreign currency senior unsecured debt: 'BBB+'
National short-term senior unsecured debt rating: 'F1+(tha)'
National long-term subordinated debt (legacy Basel II Tier 2
securities) rating:
'AA-(tha)'
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Patchara Sarayudh
Director
+662 108 0152
Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited
Park Ventures, Level 17
57 Wireless Road, Lumpini
Patumwan, Bangkok 10330
Secondary Analyst
Trin Siriwutiset
Associate Director
+662 108 0154
Committee Chairperson
Jonathan Cornish
Managing Director
+852 2263 9901
Disclosure: Kasikorn Asset Management Company Limited (of which
KBank holds a
100% stake) owns 10% of the shares in Fitch Ratings (Thailand)
Limited. Muang
Thai Life Assurance Company Limited (of which KBank holds a
38.3% economic
interest) owns 10% of the shares in Fitch Ratings (Thailand)
Limited. No
shareholder, other than Fitch Ratings Limited of the UK, is
involved in the
day-to-day operations of, or credit rating reviews undertaken by
Fitch Ratings
(Thailand) Limited.
Note to Editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative
measure of
creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively
low
international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for
such ratings. The
best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are
rated only
relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use
mainly by local
investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of
an identifier
for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(tha)' for National
ratings in Thailand.
Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally
comparable.
