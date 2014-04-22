(Repeat for additional subscribers)
April 22 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned Kasikornbank
Public Company Limited's (KBank: 'BBB+'/Stable) outstanding USD2.5bn euro medium
term note (EMTN) programme a senior unsecured rating of 'BBB+'.
Fitch has also assigned an expected 'BBB+(EXP)' rating to KBank's proposed
unsecured senior notes to be issued under this EMTN programme. The notes will be
issued through KBank's Cayman Islands branch. The proceeds would be used for the
bank's funding and general corporate purposes. The final rating is subject to
the receipt of final documentation conforming to information already received.
Fitch stresses that there is no assurance that notes issued in the future under
the programme will be rated the same as the programme rating, as the programme
also permits the issuance of subordinated notes.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The senior notes are rated at the same level as KBank's Long-Term Foreign
Currency Issuer Default Rating (LTFC IDR) of 'BBB+' as they represent unsecured
and unsubordinated obligations of the bank.
KBank's ratings are based on its solid domestic franchise, improved asset
quality, steady funding and liquidity, sound capitalisation as well as strong
profitability.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings on the EMTN programme and senior unsecured notes would be directly
impacted by any changes in KBank's LTFC IDR.
A higher sovereign rating, improvement in the operating environment and further
strengthening in the bank's overall financial profile, may be positive for
KBank's ratings. However, prospects for an upgrade in the IDRs and Viability
Rating are currently low.
A downgrade may result from an increasing risk of significant deterioration in
asset quality that leads to an erosion of profitability or capital. Examples
include increasing risk appetite through rising loan concentration and/or
excessive loan growth in the absence of further strengthening buffers through
higher profitability and capital.
The other ratings of KBank are unaffected by this action, and are as follows:
Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR: 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: 'F2'
Viability Rating: 'bbb+'
Support Rating: '2'
Support Rating Floor: 'BBB-'
National Long-Term Rating: 'AA(tha)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-Term Rating: 'F1+(tha)'
Long-term foreign currency senior unsecured debt: 'BBB+'
National Short-term senior unsecured debt: 'F1+(tha)'
National Long-term subordinated debt (legacy Basel II Tier 2 securities):
'AA-(tha)'