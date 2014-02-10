(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, February 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings rates the upsize of
the following
notes at 'AAA' issued by Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company
(NYSE Amex: KYN),
a non-diversified closed-end fund managed by KA Fund Advisors,
LLC. Fitch also
affirms ratings on the fund's existing notes and mandatory
redeemable preferred
stock (MRPS) as listed at the end of this press release.
--$75,000,000 of Series HH floating rate senior notes, due Aug.
19, 2016 (Series
HH notes).
The Series HH notes mature on Aug. 19, 2016 and pay interest at
a rate of
three-month LIBOR plus 1.25% per annum, and will be reset
quarterly. The fund is
issuing the notes to qualified institutional buyers in a private
offering
pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933.
The notes are being issued under the same indenture as the $175
million of
Series HH floating rate senior notes previously issued by the
fund and rated by
Fitch on Aug. 22, 2013. The total amount outstanding now totals
$250 million.
The sale of the upsize to Series HH notes closed on Feb. 7,
2014, and net
proceeds will be used to refinance existing leverage.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating assignments and affirmations reflect:
--Sufficient pro forma asset coverage provided to notes and MRPS
as calculated
per the fund's asset coverage tests;
--The structural protections afforded by mandatory collateral
maintenance and
de-leveraging provisions in the event of asset coverage
declines;
--The legal and regulatory parameters that govern the fund's
operations;
--The capabilities of KA Fund Advisors, LLC as investment
advisor.
FUND PROFILE
As of Dec. 31, 2013, fund's total assets were $6,361 million and
total leverage
was $1,688 million, or 26.5% of assets. The leverage consisted
of $1,175 million
in outstanding notes, $64 million drawn on the fund's credit
facility and $449
million in mandatory redeemable preferred stock. Incorporating
the expected note
issuance into the current portfolio would not change the fund's
leverage.
ASSET COVERAGE
As of Dec. 31, 2013, the funds' pro forma asset coverage ratios,
as calculated
in accordance with the Fitch total and net overcollateralization
tests (Fitch OC
Tests) per the 'AAA' rating guidelines for the notes and the
'AA' rating
guidelines for the MRPS, outlined in Fitch's closed-end fund
criteria, were in
excess of 100%. These are the minimum asset coverage guidelines
required by the
fund's governing documents, and evaluated as such by Fitch to
arrive at the
assigned rating levels.
As of Dec. 31, 2013, the funds' pro forma asset coverage ratio
for the notes, as
calculated in accordance with the Investment Company Act of 1940
(1940 Act), was
in excess of 300%. The funds' pro forma asset coverage ratio for
total leverage,
including the MRPS, as calculated in accordance with the 1940
Act, was in excess
of 200%. These are the minimum asset coverage ratios required by
the 1940 Act
and the fund's governing documents.
NOTES STRUCTURAL PROTECTIONS
Should the asset coverage tests decline below their minimum
threshold amounts
(as tested on the last business day of each week), under the
terms of the notes
the fund is required to deliver notice to the note purchasers
within five
business days. The fund manager is then expected to cure the
breach by altering
the composition of the portfolio toward assets with lower
discount factors (for
Fitch OC Tests breaches), or by reducing leverage in a
sufficient amount (for
both the Fitch OC Tests and the 1940 Act test breaches) within a
pre-specified
time period (a maximum of 47 calendar days for the Fitch OC
tests and a longer
period for the 1940 Act test).
Failure to cure an asset coverage breach as described above is
an event of
default under the terms of the notes. The fund must then deliver
a notice within
five business days to the note purchasers and a majority vote of
note purchasers
may then declare all the notes then outstanding to be
immediately due and
payable.
The fund is also prohibited from paying out a common stock
dividend if it fails
to cure a breach to the notes' 300% 1940 Act asset coverage
test. Fitch views
this as an added incentive to cure and deleverage in a timely
manner, regardless
of acceleration by the notes purchasers.
MRPS STRUCTURAL PROTECTIONS
Should the MRPS Asset Coverage Test and Fitch OC Test decline
below their
minimum threshold amounts (as tested weekly) the funds are
required to deliver
notice to the MRPS purchasers within five days of becoming aware
of such fact.
The fund manager is required to cure the breach by altering the
composition of
the portfolio toward assets with lower discount factors (for
Fitch OC Tests
breaches), or by reducing leverage in a sufficient amount (for
both the Fitch OC
Tests and Asset Coverage Test breaches) within a pre-specified
time period (a
maximum of 47 calendar days).
THE FUND
The fund invests principally in equity securities of
energy-related publicly
traded master limited partnerships (MLPs). Energy-related MLPs
own domestic
infrastructure assets that are used in the gathering,
processing,
transportation, storage, refining and distribution of
energy-related
commodities. The fund's objective is to obtain high after-tax
total returns for
its shareholders.
As of Dec 31, 2013, the fund carried a deferred tax liability in
the amount of
$1,124 million as a result of certain unrealized gains for tax
purposes
typically seen in MLP closed-end funds. However, under a
stressed market
scenario, the fund may have to liquidate portfolio assets to
restore its asset
coverage ratios, and as such, much of the currently existing
unrealized gains
would likely be eliminated or significantly reduced as a result
of asset price
declines. To account for any residual risk, Fitch's rating
criteria reduces
discounted portfolio assets by 10% of the deferred tax liability
when
calculating its Fitch OC Tests for rated notes and preferred
shares.
THE ADVISOR
KA Fund Advisors, LLC is the fund's investment adviser,
responsible for
implementing and administering the fund's investment strategy
and is a
subsidiary of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. (Kayne
Anderson) a
Securities and Exchange Commission-registered investment
adviser. As of Oct 31,
2013, Kayne Anderson and its affiliates managed assets of
approximately $24.5
billion, including over $21 billion in the Energy Sector (of
which $15 billion
was invested in MLPs and Midstream Companies). Kayne Anderson
has invested in
MLPs and other midstream energy companies since 1998.
CONCURRENT RATING AFFIRMATIONS
Fitch affirms the following ratings:
--$60,000,000 series M 4.56% Notes due on Nov. 4, 2014 at 'AAA';
--$50,000,000 series N 3-month LIBOR + 185 bps notes due on Nov.
4, 2014 at
'AAA';
--$65,000,000 4.21% Series O notes due on May 7, 2015 at 'AAA';
--$45,000,000 series P 3-month LIBOR + 160 bps notes due on May
7, 2015 at
'AAA';
--$15,000,000 3.23% Series Q notes due on Nov. 9, 2015 at 'AAA';
--$25,000,000 3.73% series R notes due on Nov. 9, 2017 at 'AAA';
--$60,000,000 4.4% series S notes due on Nov. 9, 2020 at 'AAA';
--$40,000,000 4.5% series T notes due on Nov. 9, 2022 at 'AAA';
--$60,000,000 series U 3-month LIBOR + 145 bps notes due on May
26, 2016 at
'AAA';
--$70,000,000 3.71% series V notes due on May 26, 2016 at 'AAA';
--$100,000,000 4.38% series W notes due on May 26, 2018 at
'AAA';
--$14,000,000 2.46% series X notes due on May 3, 2015 at 'AAA';
--$20,000,000 2.91% series Y notes due on May 3, 2017 at 'AAA';
--$15,000,000 3.39% series Z notes due on May 3, 2019 at 'AAA';
--$15,000,000 3.56% series AA notes due on May 3, 2020 at 'AAA';
--$35,000,000 3.77% series BB notes due on May 3, 2021 at 'AAA';
--$76,000,000 3.95% series CC notes due on May 3, 2022 at 'AAA';
--$75,000,000 2.74% Series DD notes due April 16, 2019 at 'AAA';
--$50,000,000 3.20% Series EE notes due April 16, 2021 at 'AAA';
--$65,000,000 3.57% Series FF notes due April 16, 2023 at 'AAA';
--$45,000,000 3.67% Series GG notes due April 16, 2025 at 'AAA';
--$175,000,000 series HH 3-month LIBOR + 125 bps notes due on
August 19, 2016 at
'AAA';
--$104,000,000 5.57% series A MRPS due on May 7, 2017 at 'AA';
--$8,000,000 4.53% series B MRPS due on Nov. 9, 2017 at 'AA';
--$42,000,000 5.20% series C MRPS due on Nov. 9, 2020 at 'AA';
--$120,000,000 4.25% series E MRPS due on April 1, 2019 at 'AA';
--$125,000,000 3.50% series F MRPS due on April 15, 2020 at
'AA';
--$50,000,000 4.60% series G MRPS due on Oct. 1, 2021 at 'AA'.
RATINGS SENSITIVITY
The rating is based on the terms of the notes stipulating
mandatory collateral
maintenance and de-leveraging provisions in the event of asset
coverage
declines. Should the fund fail to cure an asset coverage breach,
or the note
purchasers not declare the notes due and payable upon an event
of default due to
an asset coverage breach, this may lengthen exposure to market
value risk and
cause the ratings to be lowered by Fitch.
The ratings may also be sensitive to material changes in the
credit quality or
market risk profile of the fund. A material adverse deviation
from Fitch
guidelines for any key rating driver could cause the ratings to
be lowered by
Fitch.
For additional information about Fitch closed-end fund ratings
guidelines,
please review the criteria referenced below, which can be found
on Fitch's
website.
To receive complimentary closed-end fund research, opt-in at the
following link:
here
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Yuriy Layvand, CFA
Director
+1-212-908-9191
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, New York, 10004
Secondary Analyst
Analyst
Michael Swan
+1-212-908-9108
Committee Chairperson
Davie Rodriguez, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0386
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Rating Closed-End Fund Debt and Preferred Stock' (Aug. 14,
2013);
--â€˜MLP Closed-End Funds: A Capital Structure Case Studyâ€™
(Dec. 2, 2013);
--â€˜ 2014 Outlook: U.S. Closed-End Fund Leverageâ€™ (Jan 14,
2014).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
2014 Outlook: U.S. Closed-End Fund Leverage
here
MLP Closed-End Funds: A Capital Structure Case Study
here
Rating Closed-End Fund Debt and Preferred Stock
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.