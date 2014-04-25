(Repeat for additional subscribers)
April 25 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has assigned JSC National Company Kazakhstan Temir Zholy's (KTZ) proposed
notes an expected foreign currency senior unsecured rating of 'BBB(EXP)'. The notes will be
guaranteed by KTZ's subsidiaries JSC Kaztemirtrans and JSC Locomotive.
The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documentation
conforming materially to information already received.
The senior unsecured rating is in line with KTZ's Long-term foreign currency
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB'/Stable. KTZ will use the proceeds of the
bond issue to finance the development of infrastructure projects of
"KTZ-Express", KTZ's new wholly owned logistics subsidiary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strong Links With State
KTZ's ratings reflect its 100% state ownership, indirectly owned through the JSC
National Welfare Fund Samruk-Kazyna (S-K), and strategic importance to
Kazakhstan (BBB+/Stable/F2) as monopoly owner/operator of the Kazakhstan rail
infrastructure and provider of around half of the freight and passenger
transportation in the country. KTZ's tariffs are regulated and its investment
plans approved, and directly co-funded by the state through equity injections
and loans. The government also provides direct subsidies for the loss-making
passenger business.
However, despite relatively substantial and timely financial support, KTZ's
ratings are rated one-notch lower than the state given the absence of explicit
guarantees but also past instruction by the state for KTZ to undertake
relatively sizeable social projects at the group's expense.
Sound Operating Performance
Fitch expects KTZ's earnings will continue to be supported by relatively strong
volumes due to still strong GDP growth rates (expected by Fitch to be in excess
of 5.5% in 2014 and 2015) and demand for the transportation of commodities,
KTZ's key revenue driver. The 8% proposed average tariff increase for 2014 is
also expected to be supportive, although remains lower than pre-2013 levels.
Growth rates are therefore unlikely to witness the highs of previous years, due
in part to some dampening effect of the unification of tariffs in the Single
Economic Space, expected to lead to reduced export tariffs, which accounts for
around 40% of KTZ's freight turnover. Nevertheless, cost optimisation programmes
aimed at increasing efficiency should help offset pricing pressures and maintain
margin levels as witnessed in 9M13.
Material Capex Drives Increased Leverage
Continued material increases in capex are expected to drive sizeable negative
free cash flow (FCF) over the medium-term despite the expectation of strong
earnings and cash flow from operations (CFO). In line with management's
guidance, Fitch forecasts capex of over KZT1.1trn compared with CFO of roughly
KZT700m over FY13-FY15. Fitch acknowledges that a large proportion of capex,
around 80%, is discretionary and where willing, may be deferred or cancelled by
KTZ. However, assuming the full capex spend, Fitch forecasts that funds from
operations (FFO) adjusted leverage would weaken to in excess of 3.0x from just
below 2.0x, whilst fixed charge cover is likely to deteriorate to just over 5.0x
from around 10.0x.
Weaker Standalone Credit Profile
KTZ's business profile remains strong, benefiting from its monopolistic
position, relatively diversified product and customer mix with balanced exposure
to domestic, transit and export markets. However, the expected weakening in
credit metrics, particularly increased leverage and negative free cash flow
generation, places considerable pressure on the company's underlying credit
quality. Whilst KTZ's ratings are, and are expected to remain related to the
credit quality of the sovereign, KTZ's standalone credit profile may not be
considered commensurate with a low 'BBB' rating where leverage exceeds 3.0x on a
sustainable basis. Where credit metrics are allowed to weaken substantially,
this may prompt Fitch to reconsider the strength of ties between KTZ and its
parent company.
LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE
KTZ's end-2013 cash and cash equivalents stood at KZT86bn which is sufficient to
cover short-term debt maturities of KZT35bn. However, expected negative FCF
continues to add to funding requirements. FX risk remains a concern for KTZ as
at end-9M13 about 70% of its debt was denominated in foreign currencies, mainly
in US dollars. Hedging is currently limited to monitoring exchange rate changes
and maintaining a portion of cash in dollars. Interest on KTZ's debt is mostly
fixed (about 83% of total debt at end-Q313) reducing its exposure to interest
rate fluctuations.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating actions
include:
- A positive change in Kazakhstan's rating may be replicated for KTZ (with the
current one notch differential), unless its links with the state weaken.
- A material strengthening in KTZ's standalone credit profile to in line with
the sovereign rating. This is currently considered unlikely but may be possible
where credit metrics improve substantially owing to a material increase in
earnings and/or decrease in capex leading to a strengthening in FFO adjusted
leverage.
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include:
- A negative change in Kazakhstan's rating would be replicated for KTZ unless
KTZ's standalone profile significantly strengthens.
- A sustained increase in gross leverage beyond 3.0x would put pressure on KTZ's
standalone profile and may prompt Fitch to reconsider the strength of state
support.