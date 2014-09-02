(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SEOUL/HONG KONG, September 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today
assigned Korea
Development Bank's (KDB; AA-/Stable) proposed US
dollar-denominated long-term
senior unsecured notes an expected rating of 'AA-(EXP)'.
While the size of the notes has yet to be determined, the tenor
will be 5.5
years. The bank plans to use the proceeds from the new issue for
its general
operations, including extending foreign currency loans and
repaying maturing
debt and other obligations. The final rating is contingent upon
the receipt of
final documents conforming to the information already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The notes are rated at the same level as KDB's Long-Term Foreign
Currency Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) as they will constitute direct,
unconditional, unsecured
and unsubordinated obligations of the bank. The bank's IDR is
equalised with
South Korea's rating to reflect the government's de-facto
solvency guarantee and
its commitment to its controlling or strategic stakes in the
bank in light of
the importance of the bank's policy roles in the system.
According to Article 44 of the KDB Act, the government is
responsible for any
losses incurred by the bank but not covered by the bank's
reserves. KDB is
effectively 100%-owned by the state through its parents KDB
Financial Group (KDB
FG) and Korea Finance Corporation (KoFC; AA-/Stable). Its key
policy roles
include bailing-out or restructuring troubled or failed
corporates, funding
foreign currency for the system, and financing long-term
social-infrastructure
projects.
Under the new KDB Act, which was passed in May 2014 and takes
effect on 1
January 2015, KDB, KDB FG and KoFC will be merged to form a new
KDB. This will
reverse the process started in 2009 to privatise KDB. The main
protection for
debt holders, the solvency guarantee from the government,
remains in the new KDB
Act.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings of KDB would be directly affected by changes to
South Korea's
ratings.
The ratings on the KDB would be reviewed if the government does
not provide
capital support in a timely manner. Negative action may also
result if there is
a significant change to the importance of the bank's policy
roles or evidence
that the government is not committed to a controlling/strategic
stake, which in
turn could lead to a change in or removal of the solvency
guarantee. This
appears unlikely.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Heakyu Chang
Director
+82 2 3278 8363
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Korea Branch
9F, 97 Uisadang dae-ro
Youngdeungpo-gu
Seoul 150-737 Korea
Secondary Analyst
Jonathan Cornish
Managing Director
+852 2263 9901
Committee Chairperson
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 31
January 2014, are available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services
licence (AFS
licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit
ratings to wholesale
clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is
not intended to
be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of
the Corporations
Act 2001.