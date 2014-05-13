(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, May 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB+' rating to Kellogg Canada Inc.'s CAD300 million 2.05% senior unsecured notes due May 23, 2017. Kellogg Canada is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Kellogg Company (Kellogg) that produces and markets Kellogg products in Canada. Kellogg Canada intends to use the net proceeds from this debt issuance plus cash on hand to refinance CAD300 million 2.10% notes due May 22, 2014. The new privately placed notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Kellogg, and will rank pari passu with Kellogg Canada's other unsecured and unsubordinated debt. The notes contain a Change of Control Repurchase Event provision. Upon the occurrence of both a Change of Control and rating downgrades below investment grade at Kellogg, unless Kellogg Canada exercises its right to redeem the notes, the issuer will be required to make an offer to purchase the notes at a price equal to 101% of the aggregate principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest. The notes will be issued under a new supplement to Kellogg Canada's base indenture dated May 22, 2012, which contains limitations on liens and sale-leasebacks but does not contain financial covenants. KEY RATING DRIVERS: Strong Brands, but Predominantly in Developed Markets: Kellogg's ratings incorporate its leading market shares, strong brand equities in breakfast foods and snacks, as well as ample liquidity. The company has good geographic diversification, with nearly 40% of its sales generated outside the United States. However, with 85% of the company's sales in North America and Europe, Kellogg's growth has been hampered by significant exposure to slow-growing mature markets and modest exposure to faster-growing emerging markets. U.S. Morning Foods and U.S. Snacks were particularly weak in 2013, generating low single-digit top-line declines. Improving these businesses, including Kellogg master brand category building programs, is a key near-term priority. Pringles Integration Largely Complete: The company's primarily debt financed $2.7 billion Pringles potato crisps and sticks acquisition in May 2012 provided it with a stronger snacks platform for product and geographic expansion, but brought lower margins. Leverage (total debt to EBITDA) is down from its peak over 3.0x; the integration has gone smoothly, is on track and largely complete. Pringles provided high single-digit internal net sales growth in 2013, but Fitch believes longer-term growth from Pringles may not be enough to prevent the need for additional growth acquisitions. Project K's Substantial Cost: In November 2013, Kellogg announced Project K, a global four-year efficiency and effectiveness program, designed to improve its long-term growth prospects and cost structure. Kellogg expects total pretax program charges of $1.2 billion to $1.4 billion plus about $300 million incremental capital expenditures. The company estimates total cash costs for the program at $1.2 billion to $1.4 billion. The project's substantial cash cost will negatively impact free cash flow (FCF) as discussed below. Kellogg has estimated Project K pretax savings of $425 million to $475 million annually by 2018, with more than half of the cost savings coming from the supply chain. Kellogg expects Project K costs of $300 million to $350 million in 2014, along with modest cost savings of $50 million to $60 million which the company intends to invest back in the business. FCF Constrained in Near Term: Kellogg generated significant FCF (cash flow from operations less capital expenditures and dividends), which averaged approximately $500 million annually during the past three years. The company provided guidance for cash flow from operations less capital expenditures of $1 billion to $1.1 billion in 2014. Fitch estimates that Kellogg could be at the lower end of this range, generating approximately $400 million of FCF including Project K cash cost and heightened capital expenditures at 4% to 5% of sales. FCF will also be constrained by these factors in 2015. Leverage to Remain Approximately Flat: Given lower than historical FCF related to Project K's cash cost, Kellogg will need to borrow for a portion of its planned share repurchases. The company expects debt to increase $200 million to $300 million through 2015, from $7.4 billion at the end of 2013, factoring in the positive working capital impact from a new accounts payable initiative. However, Fitch expects EBITDA improvement, which should allow leverage (total debt to EBITDA) to remain near the 2.7x level achieved in 2013. This places leverage at the high end of the mid-2x range previously anticipated and does not allow room in the rating for leveraging transactions or significant operating underperformance beyond current guidance. For the latest 12 months ended March 29, 2014, total debt to EBITDA was 2.8x, funds from operations adjusted leverage was 4.0x and operating EBITDA to gross interest expense was 11.9x. These measures show modest improvement from 2012. Sizeable Liquidity and Manageable Maturities: Kellogg's $2.3 billion liquidity included its undrawn $2 billion revolving bank facility plus $284 million cash and equivalents at March 29, 2014. In February 2014 Kellogg entered into a new $2 billion revolver expiring in February 2019, which replaced the previous facility. The company had $1.7 billion of commercial paper (CP) at March 29, 2014. In addition to Kellogg Canada's CAD$300 million notes due this month that will be repaid with proceeds from this issuance, Kellogg has $600 million notes due in 2015 and $1.3 billion notes due in 2016. CP levels are elevated because in March 2014 Kellogg funded a cash tender for $680.7 million of its notes due in 2020 through 2023 with CP. RATING SENSITIVITIES: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a negative rating action include: --A negative rating action could occur if Kellogg's operating performance does not support cash outflows from Project K and share repurchases, resulting in leverage that is likely to be sustained near or above the 3.0x range; --Material debt financed acquisitions or other leveraging transactions, continued or accelerating negative volume trends, or inability to achieve targeted Project K cost savings would also support a negative rating action; Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a positive rating action include: --A positive rating action is not anticipated in the near- to intermediate-term. However, it could occur with a commitment to maintain leverage in the low 2.0x range or below, strong FCF, operating margin improvement, top-line growth and successful expansion in emerging markets; --Sustainable improvement in developed markets cereal would also support a positive rating action. Kellogg and its subsidiaries' ratings are as follows: Kellogg --Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB+'; --Senior unsecured debt 'BBB+'; --Bank credit facility 'BBB+'; --Short-term IDR 'F2'; --CP) 'F2'. Kellogg Europe Company Limited --Long-term IDR 'BBB+'; --Short-term IDR 'F2'; --CP 'F2'. Kellogg Holding Company Limited --Long-term IDR 'BBB+'; --Short-term IDR 'F2'; --CP 'F2'. Kellogg Canada Inc. --Long-term IDR 'BBB+'; --Senior unsecured debt 'BBB+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Contact: Primary Analyst Judi M. Rossetti, CPA/CFA Senior Director +1-312-368-2077 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. 